Kylie Jenner fuels boob job rumours after wearing revealing cut-out dress

The reality TV star has re-ignited rumours that she's had a breast augmentation after flaunting her figure in a barely-there cut out dress.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul was pictured in a barely-there lilac dress, showing optimum cleavage, as she promoted her latest makeup collaboration with sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner shares snap beside sister Kendall Jenner, as they pose for their new collaboration launch. Picture: Instagram

Kylie stunned next to her older sister, 26, and wore a racy cut out dress, which was of a curve-hugging style.

In several photos, the Jenner sisters posed together as they modelled new products from Kylie Cosmetics collab launch.

In a sultry photo, the pair are seen in the same cut-out shredded dress ensemble as they pose side by side, flaunting their figures.

Another shot shows the two sisters pictured chest to chest, with Kendall staring straight into the camera and Kylie showing off her side profile.

While many fans complimented the star's, others pointed out that Kylie may have undergone a breast augmentation.

One fan wrote: "@KylieJenner has the best boob job in the business" while others claimed the star's chest area appeared larger than usual.

Kylie has previously denied getting a breast augmentation, and has given credit to Victoria's Secret bras and weight gain for making her achieve a fuller bust.

In 2015 Kylie shared a trick with her fans to get fuller cleavage – and it was all due to a Victoria's Secret bra.

'I'm gonna share with you guys one of my tricks. I don't really share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten a breast augmentation recently. I haven't. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret.' the star said on her lifestyle app.

Kylie Jenner (L) 2021 Kylie Jenner (R) 2015. Picture: Instagram/Getty

In 2016, the star doubled down on more boob job rumours, crediting her weight gain as to why she has fuller cleavage.

'You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.] I was really skinny. Now I'm pushing like 136. But it's alright, I like the chunkiness.' Kylie told her fans.

Later, in 2019, Kylie also previously claimed that her breast looked larger in photos was due to it being 'that time of the month.'

'TMI but it's that time of the month,' she said in a Twitter Q&A in 2019, after a fan asked if she had gotten surgery on her breast.