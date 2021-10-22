Soulja Boy reacts to Kim Kardashian's rap song during SNL debut

22 October 2021

The "Crank Dat" rapper is notoriously known for shoot his shot at the beauty mogul, but now he's reacted to Kim's rapping skills.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the music scene, after releasing her song 'Jam' back in 2011. But, it seems as though she has made a return during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The 41-year-old reality TV star had her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9, and showed off her rapping skills during a skit titled "Ladies Night Song."

In the clip, the beauty mogul is heard rapping, “I know you little girls came laughing at me/For your information, I wasn’t asleep/I was resting my eyes, why you worried about me?/But now I’m wide awake and…”

While the rap came as a shock to many fans, other's weren't so surprised as her estranged husband Kanye is a rapper after all.

Many people took to social media to make light of the skit, and now rapper Soulja Boy has chimed in on the conversation.

Soulja Boy leaves a "fire" emoji on a video of Kim Kardashian rapping at her SNL debut.
Soulja Boy leaves a "fire" emoji on a video of Kim Kardashian rapping at her SNL debut. Picture: Instagram/@akademiks

When media personality DJ Akademiks reshared the clip of Kim's rap on his instagram page, he captioned it “Y’all ready for the lyrical venom #kimkardashian spittin?”.

The comment section took off with fans mostly roasting Kim, with others being supportive of her rap.

Soulja Boy, who has repeatedly shoot his shot at after the mother of four, showed his support with a simple “fire” emoji in the comment section.

This comes after he left a flirty comment under Kim's photos of her at tennis court wearing a bralette and underwear.

She wrote in the caption, “Tennis anyone!?” to which Soulja Boy replied, “I wanna play.”

The "Crank Dat" rapper also trolled Ye when he claimed he hooked up with Kim first. This was in retaliation to Ye leaving Soulja Boy off a song when he finally released his new album 'Donda'.

