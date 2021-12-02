Khloé Kardashian fans TikTok theories claiming she's 'removed her BBL' explained

The TikTok conspiracy theorists are claiming Khloé has removed her BBL and fans across social media want to know the truth

Khloé Kardashian's new booty has got TikTok in a chokehold. Rumours are circulating that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has removed her BBL and so has her sister Kim Kardashian.

After one fan noticed in a particular video of Khloé getting out of her car in LA and walking into a store that her body looked smaller, the TikTok conspiracy theories are claiming that she maybe have had BBL removal surgery to appear more natural.

Popular TikTok plastic surgeon Dr Roger Tsai suggested that Khloé’s new buttocks may appear smaller due to her recent weight loss journey and not because of anything else.

"I'm not her surgeon and this is for educational purposes only. Khloé has recently undergone a major body transformation with her weight loss journey, I think she looks amazing but with a BBL fat is being transferred from one part of the body to the buttock so during weight loss the buttock will also shrink down so this transformation could be due to this weight loss journey".

So what exactly is a BBL?

BBL – widely known as the Brazilian butt lift is a procedure where fat from one area of the body is transferred to the buttocks. They inject the fat into an area of your body to increase its shape. These procedures are genuinely high risk and can cause a fatal block in a blood vessel in the lungs.

Can a BBL be reversed?

Yes. Surgeons can removed the injected fat from the buttocks through a liposuction procedure. It is not guarenteed that the buttocks will return to it’s original shape, look and feel, however it is possible.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have always shutdown rumours of them going under the knife to enhance their face and body features. Kylie Jenner denied getting lip fillers but ended up admitting it after she took out them out after giving birthday to daughter Stormi.

In an iconic scene from the 2011 Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Kim famously did an X-ray of her bum to prove the haters wrong and that her ass is indeed real. Following the episode, doctors confirmed that fat transfers from a BBL wouldn’t be picked up by radiology.

"It definitely appears that Kim had her butt augmented. An implant has to be radio-opaque to show up on an X-ray, so it’s possible she has a type of implant that would not be detected" plastic surgeon Dr. Michelle Copeland told Cosmopolitan in 2013.

Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash. Picture: Getty

