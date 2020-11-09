Khloe Kardashian throws shade at Tristan Thompson over cheating

Khloe Kardashian throws shade at Tristan Thompson over cheating. Picture: Getty

The KUWTK reality star teased Thompson over his notorious infidelities.

Khloe Kardashian shocked fans by throwing some major shade at on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson over his numerous cheating scandals.

On the latest series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 36-year-old teased the Cleveland Cavaliers player over his infidelity, which saw him allegedly cheat on Khloe while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Khloe Kardashian shocked fans by throwing some major shade at on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson over his numerous cheating scandals. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Tristan also allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, the then-best friend of Khloe's younger sister Kylie Jenner, at a party in early 2019, causing a scandal which saw the Kardashian freeze Jordyn out of their circle.

During a recent episode of the show, Khloé can be seen showing Tristan a pillow she had decorated to be her new "friend" as she was self-isolating, who she had named "Quarantina".

After Tristan joked the pillow bared a resemblance to Tom Hanks's character in Cast Away, Khloé quipped, "This is Tina. I know how much you like other women, so..." - yikes!

Sorry Malika, Koko’s got a new BFF and her name is Quarantina #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/MpE0oIdCzH — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 4, 2020

And she didn't stop there! Elsewhere, Khloe and Tristan could be seen playing with their True, now two-years-old, when she dropped another cheeky remark.

As Khloe placed some glasses on her face, Tristan joked, "Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test," to which Khloe replied, "Thank God you said, ‘On a test.’"

khloe really said to tristan in yesterday’s ep of #KUWTK « thank god you said on the test » KSJSKSJSJ 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YD3EUF6N10 — zygotée (@thisaintrima) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Khloe recently shut down reports suggesting she was pregnant again after fans began speculating.

After one fan wrote, "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant," Khloe clapped back, "Well my abs say otherwise babe," according to People.

Khloe and Tristan, 29, appeared to confirm they are back together after he gave her a kiss at sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations last month.