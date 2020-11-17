Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with 'pointy chin and nose' in new video

17 November 2020, 11:09 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 14:07

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with 'pointy chin and nose' in new video
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with 'pointy chin and nose' in new video. Picture: Getty

Social media users were surprised at the reality TV star's appearance.

Khloe Kardashian shared a video thanking her fans for People's Choice Award win yesterday (Nov 16), but the topic of conversation soon moved on to her appearance.

Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'

The 36-year-old won the award for Favorite Reality TV Star and posted an 'awkward' acceptance speech on Twitter.

"This is so awkward lol but I’m only doing this because you or one person asked for it," she captioned the video, where she said, "I cannot believe you guys did this".

"You guys picked me to win a People Choice Award and that I think is more than to me than anything else. I literally have no words [sic]," she said to the camera.

However, people soon replied to the video with questions about Khloe's noticeably different chin and nose. "I love khloe, but is this a filter? Why’s her chin and nose so pointy?" wrote one user.

"Why does she look so different here? Nose job? Her chin? Oh no," wrote another, "Khloe was always the most incredible looking."

"I thought we were going to talk about that nose and chin job. I’m like, we did this? No honey, your surgeon did that to you," said another.

Many of Khloe's fans jumped to the star's defence as the comments rolled in. "I can’t even imagine the amount of pressure you get to look, act, think, and be a certain way because of your fame," said one.

"I’m here to tell you that you are beautiful, you are strong, and you are great the way you are. Stay strong Koko, keep being a bad b**ch".

Khloe is yet to respond to the remarks. Back in September, she was accused of copying Beyonce's 'Check On It' video and raised questions about her facial appearance in promotional pictures for her partnership with beauty service Ipsy.

Earlier this year, the star was hailed "unrecognisable" after one selfie in particular caught people's attention.

