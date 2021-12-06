Khloé Kardashian addresses claims Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott haven't been together for 'two years'

Taking to a TikTok users comments section, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star insists that they are "very much a couple"

Khloé Kardashian has responded to the leaked W Magazine cover of her little sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, that claimed the two "are not a couple and haven't been for the last two years".

Writing her response under @angelesfrancoo's TikTok video about the two's leaked 70s style W Magazine cover, Khloé wrote "Wow I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple".

Khloé responds to claims Kylie and Travis aren't a couple. Picture: TikTok

The images, which leaked online, saw Kylie, Travis and Stormi posing with Kylie's pregnant belly visible.

In the article, the author writes: "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together - their daughter, Stormi, is 3 - they are not a couple, and haven't been in two years. They're the modern family!".

They also claim that: "As they expect their second child together, former couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are creating their own definition of family."

The author goes on to insinuate that Kylie is following in the footsteps of both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian by having children with men "without necessarily ever marrying them."

Travis, Kylie, Stormi, and Baby number #2 for W Magazine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/laIbpHfOnG — ً (@kyliesbae) December 4, 2021

The W Magazine shoot which was pulled in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, after the crowd surge, which left 10 people dead and over 300 injured.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when Drake made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Travis have been a couple since 2017, shortly after she split from ex-boyfriend Tyga. They began dating after meeting at Coachella, where he was performing as part of his tour at the time.

The couple welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 1st February 2018, announcing her birth with a YouTube video titled 'To Our Daughter'.

However, after two years of dating, Kylie and Travis announced their split in September 2019 and have continued to co-parent Stormi together, even quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She announced her second pregnancy with Travis on September 7 on her Instagram.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

