Khloé Kardashian addresses claims Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott haven't been together for 'two years'

6 December 2021, 11:14 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 11:19

Taking to a TikTok users comments section, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star insists that they are "very much a couple"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloé Kardashian has responded to the leaked W Magazine cover of her little sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, that claimed the two "are not a couple and haven't been for the last two years".

Khloé Kardashian fans TikTok theories claiming she's 'removed her BBL' explained

Writing her response under @angelesfrancoo's TikTok video about the two's leaked 70s style W Magazine cover, Khloé wrote "Wow I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple".

Khloé responds to claims Kylie and Travis aren't a couple
Khloé responds to claims Kylie and Travis aren't a couple. Picture: TikTok

The images, which leaked online, saw Kylie, Travis and Stormi posing with Kylie's pregnant belly visible.

In the article, the author writes: "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together - their daughter, Stormi, is 3 - they are not a couple, and haven't been in two years. They're the modern family!".

They also claim that: "As they expect their second child together, former couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are creating their own definition of family."

The author goes on to insinuate that Kylie is following in the footsteps of both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian by having children with men "without necessarily ever marrying them."

The W Magazine shoot which was pulled in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, after the crowd surge, which left 10 people dead and over 300 injured.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when Drake made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021
Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Travis have been a couple since 2017, shortly after she split from ex-boyfriend Tyga. They began dating after meeting at Coachella, where he was performing as part of his tour at the time.

The couple welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 1st February 2018, announcing her birth with a YouTube video titled 'To Our Daughter'.

However, after two years of dating, Kylie and Travis announced their split in September 2019 and have continued to co-parent Stormi together, even quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She announced her second pregnancy with Travis on September 7 on her Instagram.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Netflix&squot;s "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury fight: Date, location, tickets & more

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight: everything we know about the boxing match so far
Digga D dating history: From Mya Mills to Tennessee Thresher

Digga D dating history: From Mya Mills to Tennessee Thresher

Who is Tristan Thomspon's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols? Age, Instagram & more

Who is Tristan Thomspon's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols? Age, Instagram & more
Juice WRLD HBO Max documentary 'Into The Abyss': Release date, trailer & more

Juice WRLD HBO Max documentary 'Into The Abyss': Release date, trailer & more

Trending

Tristan Thompson alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols shares photo of newborn baby

Tristan Thompson fans convinced alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols has given birth
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox inseparable after chaining themselves together with nails set

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox inseparable after chaining themselves together with nails set
Young Dolph public memorial: Date, time, location, venue & more

Young Dolph public memorial: Date, time, location, venue & more
The ultimate Christmas quiz

The ultimate Christmas quiz

Quizzes

Doja Cat 'Woman' lyrics meaning explained

Doja Cat 'Woman' lyrics meaning explained