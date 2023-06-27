Kendall Jenner roasted over Jacquemus 'diaper' dress

27 June 2023, 15:55

Kylie Jenner shows off her late-to-work fit

Fans were baffled over Kendall's latest runway look...

Kendall Jenner has been roasted online for a dress she wore resembling a 'diaper' at Jacquemus' Paris Fashion Week show in Chateau de Versailles.

The 27-year-old's look went viral after her white minidress was compared to a diaper or a marshmallow as she took to the runway.

Her appearance at the fashion show was shared by Vogue India on Instagram, which prompted fans to troll her over the look.

Kim Kardashian trolls Kendall Jenner over her multiple NBA player exes

Kendall wore a white Jacquemus dress for the show at Chateau Versailles.
Kendall wore a white Jacquemus dress for the show at Chateau Versailles. Picture: Alamy

"Looks like an oversized diaper," one user wrote underneath Vogue's post.

Another said: "Why does Kendall look like she smelled something bad?" as one replied: "Maybe cuz she is wearing a huge diaper."

Other Instagram users compared her outfit to other objects, including a shower cap, marshmallow, and even a human scrunchie.

Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer nipple pastie mini dress

Kendall's look on the runway At Chateau De Versailles
Kendall's look on the runway At Chateau De Versailles. Picture: Getty
Fans weren't too impressed with Kendall's look.
Fans weren't too impressed with Kendall's look. Picture: Alamy

This comes as last year Kendall trolled sister Kim over her 'diaper-like' orange jumpsuit in an episode of The Kardashians.

Kendall said, that "It kind of looks like you have a diaper on", as Kim revealed her look.

Meanwhile, Kendall wasn't the only famous person at the show, with Gigi Hadid also walking the runway, with the likes of David Beckham and Eva Longoria supporting the brand.

