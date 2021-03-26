Kendall Jenner responds to pregnancy rumours after cryptic Kris Jenner tweet

The model cleared up the rumours after a tweet from momager Kris Jenner sparked baby speculation.

Kendall Jenner revealed she's got baby fever in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

And, thanks to a tweet from her mother Kris, rumours soon started spreading that the 25-year-old model was already expecting.

"I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t have a kid," Kendall said during the episode. "During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you get pretty bored and start thinking about a lot of things."

Kendall Jenner (pictured here with niece Stormi) revealed she's got baby fever in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Picture: Instagram

After admitting seeing younger sister Kylie, 23, having a baby made her "a little jealous", Kendall was put in charge of babysitting Khloe's two-year-old True, as well as Kim Kardashian's toddlers, Chicago, who was also two at the time, and Psalm, 1.

And while Kendall admitted that the experience made her "feel a lot better about having kids one day", a tweet from her mother made her clarify exactly when that day would be.

As the show was airing, Kris, 65, tweeted, "You got this!" with a milk bottle emoji, tagging Kendall in the post. Unsurprisingly, the tweet sparked speculation that Kendall was already expecting.

Kendall, who is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker, soon shut down the rumours, however, quote-tweeting her mother's post with, "mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021

As previously mentioned, Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who is yet to have children.

Kourtney, 41, shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; son Mason Dash Disick, 11, daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, 8, and son Reign Aston Disick, 6.

Kim shared four children with soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West; daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 1, the latter two children being born via a surrogate.

Khloe shares daughter True with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair recently revealed they are 'seriously considering surrogacy' to have another child together.

Kylie shares three-year-old daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.