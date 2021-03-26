Kendall Jenner responds to pregnancy rumours after cryptic Kris Jenner tweet

26 March 2021, 11:19 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 11:20

The model cleared up the rumours after a tweet from momager Kris Jenner sparked baby speculation.

Kendall Jenner revealed she's got baby fever in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

You've been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian's name wrong this whole time

And, thanks to a tweet from her mother Kris, rumours soon started spreading that the 25-year-old model was already expecting.

"I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t have a kid," Kendall said during the episode. "During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you get pretty bored and start thinking about a lot of things."

Kendall Jenner (pictured here with niece Stormi) revealed she's got baby fever in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Kendall Jenner (pictured here with niece Stormi) revealed she's got baby fever in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Picture: Instagram

After admitting seeing younger sister Kylie, 23, having a baby made her "a little jealous", Kendall was put in charge of babysitting Khloe's two-year-old True, as well as Kim Kardashian's toddlers, Chicago, who was also two at the time, and Psalm, 1.

And while Kendall admitted that the experience made her "feel a lot better about having kids one day", a tweet from her mother made her clarify exactly when that day would be.

What are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s kids called? Names of their four children revealed

As the show was airing, Kris, 65, tweeted, "You got this!" with a milk bottle emoji, tagging Kendall in the post. Unsurprisingly, the tweet sparked speculation that Kendall was already expecting.

Kendall, who is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker, soon shut down the rumours, however, quote-tweeting her mother's post with, "mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

As previously mentioned, Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who is yet to have children.

Kourtney, 41, shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; son Mason Dash Disick, 11, daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, 8, and son Reign Aston Disick, 6.

Kim shared four children with soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West; daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 1, the latter two children being born via a surrogate.

Khloe shares daughter True with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair recently revealed they are 'seriously considering surrogacy' to have another child together.

Kylie shares three-year-old daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kendall Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Cydney Christine? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed

Who is Cydney Christine? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed
Who is Justin Laboy? Real name, age, height & Instagram revealed

Who is Justin Laboy? Real name, age, height & Instagram revealed
Drake 'Better World Fragrance House' candle line: everything we know

Drake 'Better World Fragrance House' candle line: everything we know

Drake

DaniLeigh fans worried after singer shares 'suicidal' Instagram post

DaniLeigh fans worried after singer shares 'suicidal' Instagram post

Trending

J Hus new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more

J Hus new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more
Trey Songz dating history: from Lori Harvey to Megan Thee Stallion

Trey Songz dating history: from Lori Harvey to Megan Thee Stallion

Trey Songz

Jordyn Woods sparks rumours she's engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns with 'cryptic' post

Jordyn Woods sparks rumours she's engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns with 'cryptic' post
QUIZ: Is it an Usher or Chris Brown song title?

QUIZ: Is it an Usher or Chris Brown song title?

Quizzes

Justin Bieber reveals his top five favourite rappers

Justin Bieber reveals his top five favourite rappers