Burna Boy 'Bundle by Bundle' lyrics meaning revealed
19 December 2024, 12:00
What does 'Bundle by Bundle' mean? Here's the lyrics and everything you need to know about Burna Boy's new song.
Burna Boy has had a huge end to 2024 - from announcing tour dates, to being spotted with rumoured girlfriend Chloe Bailey to now releasing a new song - there's no stopping him.
The 33-year-old singer dropped 'Bundle by Bundle', a new track from his upcoming eighth studio album ‘No Sign Of Weakness’, due next year.
He teased the song at nightclubs in his home country of Nigeria, and revealed the track is a club-inspired song as “something light for this Onwa December”.
What is the meaning behind Burna Boy's Bundle By Bundle?
Burna himself declared the song a club anthem, and teased the track before its release in various clubs in his hometown of Lagos.
Produced by Telz, Bundle By Bundle comes as festive season is in full swing with a fun new anthem to enjoy during the season. The release also continues Burna’s tradition of releasing music in December.
What are the lyrics to Bundle by Bundle?
[Intro]
When it comes to class, I be teacher
Chop this life, make e no chop you, my n***a
Half a million dollars, when I smile for the picture
That's why I don't put no ice in my liquor
[Chorus]
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
[Post-Chorus]
Mo ka'wọ s'oke but I no see their hand
Mo ni ko jeun s'oke but I no see your hand
Higher, higher, eh, eh, make devil shake
How I go know say you dеy there if I no see your hand
Are you jonzing?
[Verse 1]
Arе you jonzing?
Onigbese
Gudugudu, meje, meje
I chop akara where moi-moi no dey
As long as e full my belle me I'm okay
Vanity, everything na vanity
As I see say money dey
Vanity full my head
[Pre-Chorus]
Bundle, bundle
Bundle by bundle
Bundle, bundle, bundle
Bundle by bundle
Lion no dey humble for jungle
Me I just dey do as I wan do
Get my cana from Toronto
Jẹ kan ma lọ jumbo by jumbo
[Chorus]
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
[Verse 2]
Oda mo tungba
Today na today
Small things wey dem say wọn ti n kigbe mogbe
Never too late
Fàájì, oshey
Ita mo wa, o ti pe ti mo sun'le
Taka sufe, where the ballon dey?
Do anyhow as long na me dey pay
Emi fẹ jaiye today, emi fẹ jaiye
Why you tell another person wetin I tell you?
I always like to say the truth and shame the devil
I no dey for all that kind level 'cause I no get time for the people wey too dey wurugbon lẹnu
Emi Mr no gbo nothing me I no dey hear you
Hundred thousand people when I pull up for the venue
Why e be say I still dey hustle wellu wellu?
When I get money like Tony Elumelu
[Chorus]
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
[Post-Chorus]
Mo ka'wọ s'oke but I no see their hand (Bundle, bundle)
Mo ni ko jeun s'oke but I no see your hand (Bundle, bundle)
Higher, higher, eh, eh make devil shame (Bundle, bundle)
How I go know say you dey there if I no see your hand (Bundle, bundle)
Are you jonzing?
[Chorus]
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Ogbẹni, igbẹ mi lọ n ko
'Cause when we throw the money, we dey throw am bundle by bundle
Bundle, bundle
Bundle by bundle
Bundle, bundle, bundle
Bundle by bundle
