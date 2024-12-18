Burna Boy fans uncover clues he’s been 'dating Chloe Bailey for months’

Burna Boy fans uncover clues he’s been 'dating Chloe Bailey for months’. Picture: GETTY

Amid rumours that Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey are dating, fans have uncovered some clues that may suggest they have been an item for months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Burna Boy fans have uncovered more clues that the singer and Chloe Bailey are in a relationship and have been for months.

The singers, 33 and 26, were spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA this month in various locations in Nigeria, but fans have now resurfaced videos of the pair months before.

One in particular shows Bailey watching the 'Last Last' singer perform back in May 2024, over six months ago.

Burna Boy is rumoured to be dating Chloe Bailey. Picture: Getty

An account on X reposted a video of Chloe Bailey in the pit of a Burna Boy concert in St Lucia dated May 6, 2024, months before the rumours of the pair as a couple emerged.

In the video, she could be seen smiling as Burna Boy showered the audience with confetti.

Six months later, new rumours emerged after Chloe and Burna were spotted partying and looking cosy in Nigeria together.

Chloe Bailey is rumoured to be dating Burna Boy. Picture: Getty

Chloe Bailey was present at Burna Boy’s concert in St. Lucia. 😍 pic.twitter.com/DEH5vb8rB4 — benny. (@benny7gg) May 6, 2024

Bailey appears to be spending some of the festive season in Lagos, Nigeria, as a video has emerged of Burna Boy picking Chloe up from the airport with a massive bouquet of flowers.

Previously, Burna Boy was in a relationship with English rapper Stefflon Don, and fans even thought they had reconciled as late as last year.

Chloe Bailey has previously dated rapper Gunna.