Burna Boy dating history: From Chloe Bailey to ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don

Afrobeats star Burna Boy has hit the headlines recently after sleuths uncovered he is in a relationship with singer and actress Chloe Bailey.

The 33-year-old 'Last Last' singer has also dated singers Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom in the past.

So, what is Burna Boy's full dating history and who are his ex-relationships? Here's everything you need to know.

Is Burna Boy dating Chloe Bailey?

As of late 2024, it appears that Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy are in a relationship after being spotted packing on the PDA in various places in Nigeria.

The pair were have said to have met at an awards show in 2022 where they both presented awards.

Bailey appears to be spending some of the festive season in Lagos, Nigeria, as a video has emerged of Burna Boy picking Chloe up from the airport with a massive bouquet of flowers.

When did Burna Boy date Stefflon Don?

One of Burna Boy's most high-profile relationships was with British-Jamaican rapper and singer Stefflon Don.

The duo went public with their romance in 2019 and would frequently feature on each other's social media. Stefflon and Burna announced their split sometime in 2021.

In April 2024, rumours emerged that the couple had rekindled their romance after Burna Boy reportedly gifted Stefflon Don a car on her birthday.

What happened with Burna Boy and Jada Kingdom?

Burna Boy shocked fans when he referenced dancehall artist Jada Kingdom on his 2023 single 'Tali II' where he stated he bought her a Birkin bag.

She even rocked one of his chains out and about, which started the love triangle between the couple and Steff London.

Stefflon seemingly called out Jada on her song, "Dat a Dat." Although she did not name Jada, she insinuated that they were both dating Burna at the same time. Jada then retaliated on social media before Sean Paul decided to try and put an end to the beef.

Who is Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend Princess Shyngle?

Burna Boy dated Ghanian actress Princess Shyngle years before his highly-publicised relationships.

She did reach out to him in 2021 after he won a Grammy award, and posted a video of their conversation on social media where they could be seen laughing heartedly as she sings lyrics of one of Burna’s hit songs.

Princess is now married.