Are Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy dating?

17 December 2024, 13:17 | Updated: 17 December 2024, 15:51

Are Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy dating?
Are Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy dating? Picture: GETTY

Are Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy in a relationship? Here's everything we know following their cosy club appearance in Nigeria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy have sparked dating rumours after the singers were recorded dancing on each other at a club in Nigeria.

In a video that circulated over the weekend, the pair could be seen partying in a club in Burna Boy's home country of Nigeria.

His arm was draped over Chloe's leg at one point, prompting fans to theorise whether the pair were in a relationship. So, are Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy dating? Here's everything you need to know.

Chloe Bailey was spotted with Burna Boy.
Chloe Bailey was spotted with Burna Boy. Picture: Getty

In the video which has gone viral online, the pair were videoed dancing on each other at a club, as they embraced at the end.

Chloe even appeared to be wearing Burna Boy's diamond chain, as he seemingly stood on a chair.

Fans reacted to this as one said: "This is so cute, it’s okay to date. Love this for sis." Another replied: "She just happy to be there."

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey were spotted together.
Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey were spotted together. Picture: Getty

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were also spotted in the daylight just last night, and were papped walking hand-in-hand together towards the singers red flashy sports car.

"They look so good together," one fan said in the comments of the video.

Some fans are speculating that the new coupling could be a music video shoot, or just friendly interactions, as neither Chloe or Burna have publicly addressed the dating rumours.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Burna Boy’s age, height & net worth revealed

Burna Boy’s age, height & net worth revealed

Chloe Bailey dating history: From Gunna to Burna Boy

Chloe Bailey dating history: From Gunna to Burna Boy

Love Island All Stars 2025: All the rumoured & confirmed contestants so far

Love Island All Stars 2025: All the rumoured & confirmed contestants so far

When does Love Island: All Stars season two start? Release date and time revealed

When does Love Island: All Stars season two start? Release date and time revealed

Trending

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Singer confirms 2024 release date

Drake gifts female winner of viral lookalike contest $10,000

Drake gifts female winner of viral lookalike contest $10,000

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Is Maya Jama leaving Love Island? Maura Higgins hosting rumours explained

Is Maya Jama leaving Love Island? Maura Higgins hosting rumours explained

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working