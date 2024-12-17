Are Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy dating?

Are Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy dating? Picture: GETTY

Are Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy in a relationship? Here's everything we know following their cosy club appearance in Nigeria.

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy have sparked dating rumours after the singers were recorded dancing on each other at a club in Nigeria.

In a video that circulated over the weekend, the pair could be seen partying in a club in Burna Boy's home country of Nigeria.

His arm was draped over Chloe's leg at one point, prompting fans to theorise whether the pair were in a relationship. So, are Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy dating? Here's everything you need to know.

Chloe Bailey was spotted with Burna Boy. Picture: Getty

In the video which has gone viral online, the pair were videoed dancing on each other at a club, as they embraced at the end.

Chloe even appeared to be wearing Burna Boy's diamond chain, as he seemingly stood on a chair.

Fans reacted to this as one said: "This is so cute, it’s okay to date. Love this for sis." Another replied: "She just happy to be there."

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey were spotted together. Picture: Getty

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were also spotted in the daylight just last night, and were papped walking hand-in-hand together towards the singers red flashy sports car.

"They look so good together," one fan said in the comments of the video.

Some fans are speculating that the new coupling could be a music video shoot, or just friendly interactions, as neither Chloe or Burna have publicly addressed the dating rumours.