Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey spotted kissing on cosy dinner date amid dating rumours

7 February 2025, 13:12

Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey spotted on cosy dinner date amid dating rumours
Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey spotted on cosy dinner date amid dating rumours. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Things seem to be heating up for Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey as they were spotted packing on the PDA as relationship rumours escalate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Afrobeats singer Burna Boy and American actress Chloe Bailey have sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted packing on the PDA during a cosy dinner date.

The duo were first rumoured to be dating at the end of 2024 after they were papped out and about in Burna Boy's home country of Nigeria.

Now two months later, the pair appear to be going strong after a video of them having dinner together has gone viral on social media.

Chloe Bailey was seen with Burna Boy over the festive season.
Chloe Bailey was seen with Burna Boy over the festive season. Picture: Getty

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey were seen showing off matching watches during a recent outing.

The pair also were snapped kissing each other whilst out for the same dinner, and appeared to be very loved-up.

Despite the duo not publicly saying anything about their rumoured relationship, these videos appeared to confirm speculation.

Burna Boy is rumoured to be dating Chloe Bailey.
Burna Boy is rumoured to be dating Chloe Bailey. Picture: Getty

Fans are eagerly anticipating a hard launch on socials between Chloe and Burna Boy since this PDA filled dinner date.

Some internet users think Chloe and Burna have been dating since May 2024, as a video emerged of the American singer front-row at a Burna concert in St Lucia.

Bailey appeared to have spent some of the festive season in Lagos, Nigeria, as a video has emerged of Burna Boy picking Chloe up from the airport with a massive bouquet of flowers.

