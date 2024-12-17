Burna Boy’s age, height & net worth revealed

Burna Boy’s age, height & net worth revealed. Picture: Getty

Get to know Afrobeats star Burna Boy, including his height, age and net worth revealed.

Burna Boy is an Afrobeats superstar - and is known for his chart-topping songs including 'Last Last' and 'City Boys'.

The 33-year-old has headlined some of the biggest festivals and stadiums across the world, and there seems to be no sign of stopping in 2025.

So, how tall is Burna Boy, what is his net worth and where is he from? Here's everything you need to know.

Burna Boy at his historic London Stadium concert in June 2023. Picture: Getty

How tall is Burna Boy? His height revealed

Burna Boy is 1.85cm tall according to google, meaning he is just over 6 feet tall.

However a tweet from 2012 disputes this where he replies to a fan that he is 6'2.

Burna Boy has amassed billions of streams. Picture: Getty

Where is Burna Boy from and how old is he?

Burna Boy was born on July 2, 1991 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. This makes him currently 33-years-old.

The singer was born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, but goes by Burna Boy.

His younger sister is also a singer, called Nissi Ogulu, and their mother manages both artists.

Burna Boy is close with his family. Picture: Getty

What is Burna Boy's net worth?

Thanks to his extremely successful music career, Burna Boy is worth a whopping $22 million.

The singer was asked to clarify his net worth in 2022, and said that estimate was 'way off'.

However, he did say that due to his wealth, he is able to take care of his family's financial needs. “It’s great, man. It’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a blessing.