Burna Boy new album 2024: Release date, tracklist & features

29 July 2024, 11:55

By Anna Suffolk

Burna Boy has announced he is dropping a surprise new album, but when is the release date in the UK, who features on it and what is the tracklist?

Burna Boy has shocked fans after announcing the release date for his new 2024 album by tweeting the news to his millions of loyal followers.

The Afrobeats singer released his last album 'I Told Them...' in August 2023, which featured chart-topping singles 'City Boys' and 'Sittin on Top of the World'.

Burna Boy is back to drop his sixth studio album, but when exactly is it released in the UK, who will feature on it and what is the tracklist? Here's everything we know so far.

When does Burna Boy's New Album come out? WAT to GMT / BST revealed

Burna Boy tweeted just a day before the release of his sixth studio album that it will be out tonight, Monday 29 July at midnight.

"Album dropping 12am." he said on X, and fans have mere hours left to wait for Burna's new release!

What is Burna Boy's new album called?

The singer has not confirmed a title yet to his new album, so will likely be made public when his album is released at midnight.

He has released one single from the upcoming album - 'Higher' is likely to make the tracklist and may even be the album name!

Who will feature on Burna Boy's new album?

So far, we don't know who will feature on Burna Boy's new album, however we will update this page when his album drops tomorrow.

