Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran 'For My Hand' lyrics meaning revealed

8 July 2022, 10:47 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 10:48

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics from Burna Boy's latest single with Ed Sheeran.

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran have teamed up for the second time, and released a highly anticipated new single 'For My Hand'.

Hailing off of Burna Boy's latest album, 'Love, Damini', the project also includes features from J Hus, Khalid, Kehlani and J Balvin.

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran
Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran. Picture: Instagram

His last album, Twice as Tall, took home the Grammy award for Best Global Music Album in 2021.

The duo premiered the song at Ed Sheeran's concert at Wembley last week, and have also released a futuristic-inspired music video alongside it.

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics for 'For My Hand' below.

"Whenever I'm lonely / you're there for my soul"

In the pre-chorus, Burna is here referencing a lover or connection with a special someone that will ensure he is feeling accompanied and loved both externally and internally. Burna Boy broke up with ex Stefflon Don after three years of dating, and is believed to now be dating Rebecca Hampson.

"You see through thе storm and take me as I am"

Here, Burna and Sheeran are singing about their gratitude in their relationships, by using the metaphor of a storm to explain difficulties they may face. Sheeran is married and has two children with childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

"I wanna be in your life until the night is over"

The song centres around a figurative night where there is a storm and the artist's relationships are tested. Here they ensure that their partner's should stick around and wait it out for the storm to pass.

See the full lyrics below:

[Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]
Woah, girl, I want to be dancin' with you forever
You see through thе storm and take me as I am
Baby, it's magic any time that we're together
I make, I just love you and hold you for my hand

[Post-Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]
Hold you for my hand, my hand, hand
Hold you for my hand, hold you for my hand

[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran]
Over and over again, yeah, my love is burning, baby
Feels like time is frozen and the night is for us
And we're alone again and every moment's golden, yeah
Feelings I've been holding in, it must be love

[Pre-Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran, Ed Sheeran]
Whenever I'm broken, you make me feel whole (Ooh)
Whenever I'm lonely, you're there for my soul (Ooh)
Wherever you are, girl, that's where I call my home
Whenever you doubted, I'll be lettin' you know

[Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]
Woah, girl, I want to be dancin' with you forever
You see through the storm and take me as I am
Baby, it's magic any time that we're together
I make, I just love you and hold you for my hand[Verse 1: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]
I wanna be in your life until the night is over
I wanna hold you so tight, so tight, come in closer
It's been a hell of a ride for every single moment
You were there by my side

[Pre-Chorus: Burna Boy]
Whenever I'm broken, you make me feel whole
Whenever I'm lonely, you're there for my soul
Wherever you are, girl, that's where I call my home
Whenever you doubt it, I'll be lеttin' you know

[Post-Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]
Hold you for my hand, my hand, hand
Hold you for my hand, hold you for my hand
Hold you for my hand, my hand, hand
Hold you for my hand, hold you for my hand

[Outro: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]
I wanna be in your life until the night is over
I wanna hold you so tight, so tight, come in closer
I wanna be in your life until the night is over
Until the night is over, until the night is over

