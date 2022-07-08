Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran 'For My Hand' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics from Burna Boy's latest single with Ed Sheeran.

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran have teamed up for the second time, and released a highly anticipated new single 'For My Hand'.

Hailing off of Burna Boy's latest album, 'Love, Damini', the project also includes features from J Hus, Khalid, Kehlani and J Balvin.

Burna Boy new album 'Love, Damini': release date, title, features & more

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran. Picture: Instagram

His last album, Twice as Tall, took home the Grammy award for Best Global Music Album in 2021.

The duo premiered the song at Ed Sheeran's concert at Wembley last week, and have also released a futuristic-inspired music video alongside it.

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics for 'For My Hand' below.

"Whenever I'm lonely / you're there for my soul"

In the pre-chorus, Burna is here referencing a lover or connection with a special someone that will ensure he is feeling accompanied and loved both externally and internally. Burna Boy broke up with ex Stefflon Don after three years of dating, and is believed to now be dating Rebecca Hampson.

Burna Boy confirms split from Stefflon Don after three years of dating

"You see through thе storm and take me as I am"

Here, Burna and Sheeran are singing about their gratitude in their relationships, by using the metaphor of a storm to explain difficulties they may face. Sheeran is married and has two children with childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

"I wanna be in your life until the night is over"

The song centres around a figurative night where there is a storm and the artist's relationships are tested. Here they ensure that their partner's should stick around and wait it out for the storm to pass.

See the full lyrics below:

[Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]

Woah, girl, I want to be dancin' with you forever

You see through thе storm and take me as I am

Baby, it's magic any time that we're together

I make, I just love you and hold you for my hand



[Post-Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]

Hold you for my hand, my hand, hand

Hold you for my hand, hold you for my hand



[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran]

Over and over again, yeah, my love is burning, baby

Feels like time is frozen and the night is for us

And we're alone again and every moment's golden, yeah

Feelings I've been holding in, it must be love



[Pre-Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran, Ed Sheeran]

Whenever I'm broken, you make me feel whole (Ooh)

Whenever I'm lonely, you're there for my soul (Ooh)

Wherever you are, girl, that's where I call my home

Whenever you doubted, I'll be lettin' you know



[Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]

Woah, girl, I want to be dancin' with you forever

You see through the storm and take me as I am

Baby, it's magic any time that we're together

I make, I just love you and hold you for my hand[Verse 1: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]

I wanna be in your life until the night is over

I wanna hold you so tight, so tight, come in closer

It's been a hell of a ride for every single moment

You were there by my side



[Pre-Chorus: Burna Boy]

Whenever I'm broken, you make me feel whole

Whenever I'm lonely, you're there for my soul

Wherever you are, girl, that's where I call my home

Whenever you doubt it, I'll be lеttin' you know

[Post-Chorus: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]

Hold you for my hand, my hand, hand

Hold you for my hand, hold you for my hand

Hold you for my hand, my hand, hand

Hold you for my hand, hold you for my hand



[Outro: Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran]

I wanna be in your life until the night is over

I wanna hold you so tight, so tight, come in closer

I wanna be in your life until the night is over

Until the night is over, until the night is over