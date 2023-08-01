Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More. Picture: Getty Images / SpaceShip Records

Here's everything you need to know about Burna Boy's latest album.

Burna Boy has announced his latest project 'I Told Them...', which follows up the hit album 'Love, Damini' released last year.

The afrobeats star has had one hell of a year - his single 'Last Last' has become a summer anthem and the African Giant has sold out numerous stadiums across the world.

He released his latest single 'Big 7' earlier last month, which features a stellar cast of Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore in the music video.

Here's everything we know about Burna Boy's seventh studio album.

Burna Boy is releasing his latest project soon. Picture: Getty