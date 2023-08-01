Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More
1 August 2023, 13:02
Here's everything you need to know about Burna Boy's latest album.
Burna Boy has announced his latest project 'I Told Them...', which follows up the hit album 'Love, Damini' released last year.
The afrobeats star has had one hell of a year - his single 'Last Last' has become a summer anthem and the African Giant has sold out numerous stadiums across the world.
He released his latest single 'Big 7' earlier last month, which features a stellar cast of Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore in the music video.
Here's everything we know about Burna Boy's seventh studio album.
-
When will 'I Told Them...' be released?
Burna Boy's seventh studio album is set to be released on August 24th 2023.
The singer has shared an album trailer and a leading single, 'Big 7,' in preparation for release.
“‘Big 7’ is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” Burna Boy explained in a statement.
“The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”
-
What is the tracklist for 'I Told Them...'?
So far, no track list has been revealed for his upcoming album.
His track 'Sittin on Top of the World' is likely to feature on this release.
When he announces it, this page will be updated in due course.
-
Who features on the 'I Told Them...' album?
No features have been released as of yet, but we are sure Burna Boy will collab with some of the freshest artists on the planet.
His last album featured appearances from Ed Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, J Balvin and more.
He also recently featured on Byron Messiah's remix of Talibans and collaborated with J Hus on his recent project.
-
Will Burna Boy be going on tour?
So far, no plans have been announced for a tour for the 'I Told Them...' album, having recently finished touring his last project 'Love, Damini'.
The musician became the first African artist in history to sell out a stadium in the U.S. with a crowd of more than 40,000 fans in New York.
He also recently headlined London Stadium in June.