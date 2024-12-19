Burna Boy at Co-Op Live Manchester 2025: Date, Tickets & More

19 December 2024, 10:02 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 12:10

Burna Boy at Co-Op Live Manchester 2025: Date, Tickets & More
Burna Boy at Co-Op Live Manchester 2025: Date, Tickets & More. Picture: press

Burna Boy is headlining Manchester's Co-Op live! Here's everything you need to know including date and when tickets go on sale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Burna Boy has announced he is headlining Manchester's Co-Op live on Easter Monday 2025.

The Afrobeats star is set to light up the Coop Arena in Manchester on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

>>> GET BURNA BOY TICKETS HERE >>>

This will be part of his highly-anticipated 2025 tour. Here's everything you need to know including how to get tickets.

Burna Boy is coming to the UK!
Burna Boy is coming to the UK! Picture: PRESS

Burna Boy’s Manchester stop is part of a wider tour that promises to deliver his signature sound and spectacular live show to audiences across the UK and beyond.

With his unparalleled charisma and global appeal, this is a concert that fans will not want to miss.

Tickets for the event will go on presale Friday,  20th Dec 2024 at 10 AM, with general sale happening on Monday 23rd December.

Burna Boy is rumoured to be dating Chloe Bailey.
Burna Boy is rumoured to be dating Chloe Bailey. Picture: Getty

Burna Boy (real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has become a leading force in global music.

Known for pioneering Afro-fusion music, Burna Boy has garnered millions of fans worldwide and received numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Twice As Tall.

His music transcends borders, blending African rhythms with modern influences to create a truly unique sound.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Singer confirms 2024 release date

Snoop Dogg reaches out to apologise to Kendrick Lamar for posting Drake diss track

Snoop Dogg reaches out to apologise to Kendrick Lamar for posting Drake diss track

Burna Boy 'Bundle by Bundle' lyrics meaning revealed

Burna Boy 'Bundle by Bundle' lyrics meaning revealed

Bhad Bhabie addresses 'cheating' on Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef amid Alabama Barker feud

Bhad Bhabie addresses 'cheating' on Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef amid Alabama Barker feud

Trending

Is Kai Cenat dating influencer Gabrielle Alayah?

Is Kai Cenat dating influencer Gabrielle Alayah?

Burna Boy fans uncover clues he’s been 'dating Chloe Bailey for months’

Burna Boy fans uncover clues he’s been 'dating Chloe Bailey for months’

Alabama Barker responds after Bhad Bhabie claims she ‘stole’ her boyfriend Le Vaughn

Alabama Barker responds after Bhad Bhabie claims she ‘stole’ her boyfriend Le Vaughn

'Mufasa: The Lion King's Aaron Pierre on following the legacy to original actor James Earl Jones

'Mufasa: The Lion King's Aaron Pierre on following the legacy to original actor James Earl Jones
Burna Boy’s age, height & net worth revealed

Burna Boy’s age, height & net worth revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working