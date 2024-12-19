Burna Boy at Co-Op Live Manchester 2025: Date, Tickets & More

Burna Boy at Co-Op Live Manchester 2025: Date, Tickets & More. Picture: press

Burna Boy is headlining Manchester's Co-Op live! Here's everything you need to know including date and when tickets go on sale.

Burna Boy has announced he is headlining Manchester's Co-Op live on Easter Monday 2025.

The Afrobeats star is set to light up the Coop Arena in Manchester on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

This will be part of his highly-anticipated 2025 tour. Here's everything you need to know including how to get tickets.

Burna Boy’s Manchester stop is part of a wider tour that promises to deliver his signature sound and spectacular live show to audiences across the UK and beyond.

With his unparalleled charisma and global appeal, this is a concert that fans will not want to miss.

Tickets for the event will go on presale Friday, 20th Dec 2024 at 10 AM, with general sale happening on Monday 23rd December.

Burna Boy (real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has become a leading force in global music.

Known for pioneering Afro-fusion music, Burna Boy has garnered millions of fans worldwide and received numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Twice As Tall.

His music transcends borders, blending African rhythms with modern influences to create a truly unique sound.