18 March 2024, 14:50

Inside Bruno Mars’ net worth in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

What is Bruno Mars' net worth in 2024 and how much does he get paid for his Vegas shows? Here's all you need to know.

Bruno Mars is a singer known for his huge songs including '24K Magic' and 'Leave the Door Open' with Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson Paak.

The 38-year-old has been in the public eye for over a decade, and has spent the past nine years doing a residency in Las Vegas performing his hits.

So, what is Bruno Mars' net worth in 2024? Here's the lowdown.

Bruno Mars has been doing his Vegas residency for 9 years. Picture: Getty

  1. What is Bruno Mars' Net Worth in 2024?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bruno Mars has amassed a fortune of $175 million.

    The Grammy-Award winning artist has made his fortune through numerous world tours, endorsement deals with brands and working for other artists.

    Bruno Mars shot to stardom in 2009 after releasing 'Nothing On You', and has collaborated with the likes of Cardi B and Lil Wayne.

    Bruno Mars headlined the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

  2. Inside Bruno Mars’ alleged $50million gambling debt

    In March 2024, Bruno Mars was alleged to owe MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas a whopping $50 million in gambling debt.

    According to News Nation, the singer is paying off his debts from gambling through his Vegas residency shows.

    'A well placed source' alleges that Mars apparently makes $90million off the deal he makes with the casino, but after paying off his debts and taxes, takes home $1.5million per night.

    Bruno Mars is reportedly in millions of debt. Picture: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Black Women Working