BRITs 2023: Every Track Nominated For Song Of The Year

6 February 2023, 13:56

BRITs 2023: Every Track Nominated For Song Of The Year. Picture: Getty Images / BRITs

Here's who's nominated for Song Of The Year at The BRIT Awards with MasterCard.

This Saturday (11 Feb) will see the 2023 BRIT Awards take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the world's freshest hit music stars will come together to celebrate a year of banging music.

There is an abundance of talent in the The BRITs' Song Of The Year category, including rapper Dave and dance princess Eliza Rose, it is all to play for as to who will scoop up the award.

Here's a complete list of who's nominated and the tunes that they're up for.

Aitch is up for the award with his summer banger 'Baby' with Ashanti.
Aitch is up for the award with his summer banger 'Baby' with Ashanti. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards 2023 Song Of The Year Nominations

Dave is among the nominees for his track 'Starlight'.
Dave is among the nominees for his track 'Starlight'. Picture: Getty

Watch The BRITs, hosted for the second year running by Mo Gilligan, on Saturday 11 Feb on ITV1 (UK) and YouTube.com/BRITs.

Outside the UK, viewers can watch on YouTube.

The BRIT Awards 2023: voting, date, nominees, host and more

BRITs 2023: All The Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act Nominees

WATCH: Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes and more celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop in EPIC Grammys Performance

Quavo performs emotional tribute of 'Without You' for Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards

