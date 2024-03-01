How to watch the BRIT Awards 2024: What time & channel it’s on

Dave's winner after accepting speech the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime at the 2022 BRIT Awards

By Anna Suffolk

What time is the 2024 BRIT Awards on, who's performing, and how can I watch it? Here's all you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2024 BRIT Awards is this Saturday, 2nd March, where Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo will present the award show live from the O2 Arena in London.

The likes of RAYE, Central Cee, J Hus and more are nominated for awards, which will see a lucky few scoop up awards amongst performances from the world's biggest stars.

So, what time and channel can you watch the 2024 BRIT Awards on? Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch the performers, red carpet and more.

The full nominees for the 2024 BRITs. Picture: Client