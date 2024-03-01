How to watch the BRIT Awards 2024: What time & channel it’s on
1 March 2024, 13:31
What time is the 2024 BRIT Awards on, who's performing, and how can I watch it? Here's all you need to know.
The 2024 BRIT Awards is this Saturday, 2nd March, where Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo will present the award show live from the O2 Arena in London.
The likes of RAYE, Central Cee, J Hus and more are nominated for awards, which will see a lucky few scoop up awards amongst performances from the world's biggest stars.
So, what time and channel can you watch the 2024 BRIT Awards on? Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch the performers, red carpet and more.
What time and channel are the Brits on TV?
For fans in the UK, the 2024 BRIT Awards will be broadcasted on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player from 8:30pm on Saturday 2nd March.
For fans outside of the UK, you will be able to watch the show through an exclusive YouTube live stream - catching all the action from awards presentations through to performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Rema and Tate McRae. The international stream will start at 9pm GMT.
Yinka Bokinni and Jack Saunders will be presenting The BRITs’ Red Carpet for ITV2 and The BRITs’ Aftershow for ITVX.
Harriet Rose & Layton Williams will host Red Carpet Live Stream across BRITs’ Instagram and Facebook.
The Red Carpet Live Stream will broadcast from 5.30pm on The BRITs’ Instagram and Facebook.
Who's performing at the Brits?
Here are the performers for the 2024 BRIT Awards:
- Dua Lipa
- RAYE
- Rema
- Tate McRae
- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris
- Becky Hill & Chase & Status
- Kylie Minogue