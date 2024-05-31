Is Brent Faiyaz Married and does he have children?

Is Brent Faiyaz Married and does he have children? Picture: Getty Images

Who is Brent Faiyaz's girlfriend April and does he have any kids? Here's everything you need to know.

Brent Faiyaz, born Christopher Brent Wood, is an American R&B singer and rapper, known for his hit singles 'Upset' and 'Trust', but little is really known about his private life, including his girfriend April.

The singer recently took to social media to tease news of his retirement, which came as a shock to fans of the 28-year-old.

So, is Brent Faiyaz married, who is his girlfriend and does he have any children? Here's the rundown on Brent Faiyaz's family life.

Brent Faiyaz pictured in 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Brent Faiyaz married and who is his girlfriend April?

Fans of Brent on TikTok were shocked after a video went viral of the rapper and his girlfriend April presumably getting married went viral on social media.

Little is known about his relationship with April, but they have reportedly been together for a few months and have been spotted in the same place several times.

April McDaniel is a podcast host for Everybody's Crazy alongside Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James.

April (R) pictured with her co-host Savannah James (L). Picture: Getty Images

Does Brent Faiyaz have any children?

The rapper does not have any children that we know of, however fans thought he had welcomed a baby after a TikTok went viral of Brent holding a child.

However, an X account did some digging and confirmed it is the baby of one of his close friends.

As for whether Brent Faiyaz is actually retiring from making music, however his Instagram post alongside the caption "Enjoying retirement" did stir up a lot of noise from fans, as one commented: "dont play wit me christopher. give me a damn album rn."