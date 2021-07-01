Brent Faiyaz feat. Drake 'Wasting Time' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Brent Faiyaz and Drake's song 'Wasting Time'? What do they mean?

Brent Faiyaz has teamed up with Drake and have surprised fans with their new single 'Wasting Time'. The collaborative track is produced by the Neptunes.

The pair joined forces on the smooth R&B track, which is Faiyaz's first new outing as the lead artist since March's "Show U Off".

Brent Faiyaz and Drake release their collaborative track 'Wasting Time'. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

As well as releasing his own music this year, Faiyaz collaborated with Jorja Smith with his Sonder project back in April.

He recently appeared on Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost album track "SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE".

His forthcoming EP will follow last year's F*ck The World EP. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to Faiyaz's new track with Drake.

"If you're gonna waste your time (Yeah)/Then waste your time with me" - Brent Faiyaz

The words “waste your time with me” were once echoed by Brent on a Sonder song. The lyrics read, “I can see you’re wasting time, could you pay it out to me?” on What you Heard by Sonder.

"You can have all the space/More than you need/It's no pressure, girl" - Brent Faiyaz

In this lyric, Brent is being easily with his love interest. He makes it clear that she can be free and have space away from him. He also makes it be known that he isn't trying to pressurise her at all.

"The Ten Thousand Building, get your ass an apartment/Put you inside a G-Class, that's just a starter kit" - Drake

The Ten Thousand building Drake is referencing is otherwise known as the 10k Building. Itis a luxurious apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California. Drizzy brags about putting his love interest in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G-Wagen)

"New piece around my neck, it's chest games/'Cause shorty stay with calculatin' moves, like Beth Harmon" - Drake

In this bar, Drake compares his “shorty” to Beth Harmon, a fictional chess prodigy and the main character in The Queen’s Gambit. It is a1983 thriller novel written by Walter Tevis, which got turned into adapted into a Netflix show.

The character is portrayed as a very intelligent and passionate person, who even learns Russian to eavesdrop on people.

"Only time I play the back and forth is Aaliyah record" - Drake

Drizzy references one his biggest influence, the late singer Aaliyah and her debut single, “Back & Forth” which was released in 1994.