Brent Faiyaz feat. Drake 'Wasting Time' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Brent Faiyaz and Drake's song 'Wasting Time'? What do they mean?

Brent Faiyaz has teamed up with Drake and have surprised fans with their new single 'Wasting Time'. The collaborative track is produced by the Neptunes.

The pair joined forces on the smooth R&B track, which is Faiyaz's first new outing as the lead artist since March's "Show U Off".

Brent Faiyaz and Drake release their collaborative track 'Wasting Time'.
Brent Faiyaz and Drake release their collaborative track 'Wasting Time'.

As well as releasing his own music this year, Faiyaz collaborated with Jorja Smith with his Sonder project back in April.

He recently appeared on Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost album track "SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE".

His forthcoming EP will follow last year's F*ck The World EP. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to Faiyaz's new track with Drake.

"If you're gonna waste your time (Yeah)/Then waste your time with me" - Brent Faiyaz

The words “waste your time with me” were once echoed by Brent on a Sonder song. The lyrics read, “I can see you’re wasting time, could you pay it out to me?” on What you Heard by Sonder.

"You can have all the space/More than you need/It's no pressure, girl" - Brent Faiyaz

In this lyric, Brent is being easily with his love interest. He makes it clear that she can be free and have space away from him. He also makes it be known that he isn't trying to pressurise her at all.

"The Ten Thousand Building, get your ass an apartment/Put you inside a G-Class, that's just a starter kit" - Drake

The Ten Thousand building Drake is referencing is otherwise known as the 10k Building. Itis a luxurious apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California. Drizzy brags about putting his love interest in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G-Wagen)

"New piece around my neck, it's chest games/'Cause shorty stay with calculatin' moves, like Beth Harmon" - Drake

In this bar, Drake compares his “shorty” to Beth Harmon, a fictional chess prodigy and the main character in The Queen’s Gambit. It is a1983 thriller novel written by Walter Tevis, which got turned into adapted into a Netflix show.

The character is portrayed as a very intelligent and passionate person, who even learns Russian to eavesdrop on people.

"Only time I play the back and forth is Aaliyah record" - Drake

Drizzy references one his biggest influence, the late singer Aaliyah and her debut single, “Back & Forth” which was released in 1994.

  1. What are the full lyrics to Brent Faiyaz feat Drake 'Wasting Time'?

    [Verse 1: Brent Faiyaz]
    You can't even sit in peace
    'Cause all of these n***** be on you
    I'm just sayin' I can be (Yeah)
    The one that you call and you talk to, girl

    [Pre-Chorus: Brent Faiyaz]
    I'll share my world with you
    If you're gonna waste your time (Yeah)
    Then waste your time with me
    I mean, honestly
    Open your eyes and see what you need
    Who's givin' you what you need?

    [Chorus: Brent Faiyaz]
    If you're gonna waste your time
    Then waste your time with me
    You can have all the space
    More than you need
    It's no pressure, girl
    If you got time to waste (Waste)
    Waste it with me

    [Verse 2: Brent Faiyaz]
    And I be worried 'bout them (Oh)
    Girl, you want it, I see you (Oh)
    And I am who I am (Oh)
    And I be where I be (Where I be)
    If you ever hit me on the late night (Yeah)
    I'll give you a clear mind
    Might give you some insight

    [Pre-Chorus: Brent Faiyaz]
    I'll share my world with you
    If you're gonna waste your time (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
    Then waste your time with me
    I mean, honestly
    Open your eyes and see what you need
    Who's givin' you what you need?

    [Chorus: Brent Faiyaz]
    If you're gonna waste your time
    Then waste your time with me
    You can have all the space
    More than you need
    It's no pressure, girl
    If you got time to waste (Waste)
    Waste it with me

    [Verse 3: Brent Faiyaz]
    Don't close your eyes to get away (Ooh)
    Just bang my line and I'll arrange it (Ooh)
    Beautiful, girl, you're stainless
    You be fine, I'll be painless, yeah
    All them drinkin' the champagne
    Oh, you wanted the same thing

    [Verse 4: Drake]
    Yeah
    The Ten Thousand Building, get your ass an apartment
    Put you inside a G-Class, that's just a starter kit
    Plenty things count in life, but none of them is a thought of it
    New piece around my neck, it's chest games
    'Cause shorty stay with calculatin' moves, like Beth Harmon
    Swear I'm more "Purple Rain" Prince than Prince Charmin'
    Disappointment, I stay expectin' it, the pessimist
    Gold medalist, flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin' my specimens, damn
    The way she with papi, man, you would think she's a veteran on remembrance
    Cleanin' lady sweep the room daily for all the evidence of everything I ever did
    Do they have a pool there? Do they have a gym there?
    You used to do skincare, but now you do swimwear
    Your ex-roommate got a condo that's downtown
    But she got no furniture in the crib, I been there
    Checkmate, even though you hate that I even check her
    I'll still get an E for effort
    Only time I play the back and forth is Aaliyah record
    If I let you talk first, then nobody is speakin' second
    Fluent in passive aggression, that's why you actin' dismissive
    Hearin' me out for once would require you actually listen, damn (Damn)
    The boy is back, I never turned my back
    I just lapped 'em, so now all that they see is my back
    Say that then, Maybach Benz with me in the back
    When I was in Acura, still couldn't clean up my act
    Whenever I tell the truth, you feel like you bein' attacked
    But that come with bein' attached, so how 'bout we leave it at that?

    [Chorus: Brent Faiyaz]
    If you're gonna waste your time
    Then waste your time with me
    You can have all the space
    More than you need
    It's no pressure, girl
    If you got time to waste (Waste)
    Waste it with me

