What is Windrush Day? Why and how is it celebrated?

What is Windrush Day?

In 2018, Windrush Day was introduced in order to mark the 70th anniversary of the migration of around half a million British Caribbean people to the UK.

The celebration takes place on June 22 every year. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of Windrush Day.

The 'Empire Windrush' arriving from Jamaica, 1948. Picture: Getty

Windrush Day that celebrates the Caribbean community and their contribution to Britain.

It also gives society a chance to support Black people and unify those who have faced hardships since arriving in the UK.

Windrush Day marks the anniversary of when the Empire Windrush - along with around 500 migrants from the Caribbean Commonwealth- arrived at Tilbury docks in 1948.

It was the first of many ships and migrants to arrive who were soon to be known as the Windrush generation. The migrants were invited to the UK until 1971.

West Indian immigrants arriving in the United Kingdom, 30th June 1962. Picture: Getty

The migrants came to the UK due to the British government pleading for help to rebuild the country following the destruction from World War II.

The day was also introduced due to the scandal in 2018, which saw people from the Windrush generation wrongly detained, deported and denied legal rights in the UK.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned and apologised to those affected.