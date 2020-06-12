Black owned businesses in the UK: Food, beauty, finance, books and more

A list of Black-owned businesses in the U.K
We've put together a lengthy list of thriving and upcoming black-owned businesses across the U.K!

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, we want to shine a light on upcoming and well-established black-owned buisnesses that deserve to be supported and praised.

From food, beauty, fashion to finance, education and everything inbetween – we have you covered.

Take a look at thriving black-owned businesses in the U.K below.

  1. Food

    Prince of Peckham Pub - Clayton Rd, Peckham

    Located in Peckham, South London’s predominately Nigerian district, Prince of Peckham is a go-to pub, which is a pop-up shop to their White Men Can't Jerk.

    Red Rooster - 45 Curtain Rd, Hackney

    Red Rooster’s menu is heavy on American soul food with a touch of East African influence. Dishes like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits are staples here.

    Trap Kitchen - 76 Bedford Hill, Balham

    The restaurant serves an American and Carribean style of eclectic seafood along with delicious sides.

    See other Black-owned restaurants in London below.

  2. Beauty

    Xsandy’s - Unit 57, 73 Molesworth Street, Lewisham

    A wholesale and retail hair distributor, founded by Sandra Brown-Pinnock, creator of the “Xsandy’s” brand of hair extensions offering a selection of hair, body and men’s grooming products as well as hair extensions and wigs. Worth mentioning that Xsandys’s is the only black-owned hair and beauty store in South East London!

    Rudy's Hair & Beauty Care - 375 Hoe St, Walthamstow

    A hair and beauty brand offering a variety of services. Healthy hair and skin are the brands additions to promoting self-care – among nutrition, exercise, relaxation and a positive mental attitude to life.

    Golden Touch Hair & Cosmetics - 81 Woodgrange Rd, Forest Gate

    A business offering the hair care and beauty cosmetics in Forest Gate.

    See more black-owned beauty businesses in London below

  3. Music

    Disturbing London - Label

    This label has been founded by artist and fashion icon Tinie Tempah and Dumi Oburata.

    This label has supported the likes of Wizkid, A2 Yxng Bane, Yungen and more.

    Westend DJ - 10-12 Hanway St, Fitzrovia, London

    A black-owned store for amplifiers, decks, lighting and other DJ equipment from a variety of leading brands.

    The store supplies professional music production equipment.

    Shoobs

    Shoobs founder and CEO Louise Broni-Mensah launched business in New York after finding such success in the U.K.

    The company isn an online event ticketing solution for small to mid size entertainment event organisers, promoting some of the best music events.

  4. Fashion

    Tax3 Official

    Tax3 is a Premium Streetwear Brand founded in East London. establish ourselves in the year 2017 with our attractive designs and consistent innovation.

    TTYA

    London-based fashion stylist Irene Agbontaen makes clothes clothes that cater to taller women. TTYA aka Taller Than Your Average - is made for women who are 5’9” or over.

    Krystle Dean Crafts

    Black owned business which offers a variety of Afro Caribbean print dolls, flag pillows and accessories.

    See more black owned brands in the U.K below

  5. Lifestyle and Well-Being

    Ankh Wellbeing Centre - 10 Adelaide Grove, White City, London

    An alternative and holistic service offering an Afrikan Natural Konnection To Health - Mind, Body & Spirit

    Black Minds Matter UK

    A service which aims to make mental health topics relevant and accessible for all black people in the U.K.

    The business connects black individuals and families with professional mental health services across the U.K

    Good To Me UK

    CEO Shanley Lewis started a thriving business to help people practice self care with solutions to improve their mental health & wellbeing.

  6. Books and Education

    Books Of Africa

    This south London publisher offers Africa-orientated literature, including essays, history, novels and children’s books. You can purchase its publications – and other books on similar themes – from its online store.

    No Ordinary Book Shop

    Londoner Angel Miller created No Ordinary Book Shop which, sells children’s books centred around BAME characters.

    Pepukayi Books

    This book store in Tottenham provide African-centred books to the Black Community.

  7. Finance

    FBN Bank (UK)

    Owned by Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, with offices in the heart of the City of London.

    They are the “London bank for Nigerians, either resident in the UK or simply visiting.”

    Zenith Bank (UK) Ltd

    Founded by Jim Ovia, became a member of Nigerian-based Zenith Bank Group.

    Zenith Bank was licensed by the Financial Services Authority of the United Kingdom to establish Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, back in 2007.

  8. U.K Black Owned Businesses thread

