Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed. Picture: Getty Images

What is Beyoncé's net worth in 2024 and is she a billionaire? Here's everything you need to know.

Beyoncé is a woman of many talents - from her superstar music career to her new Cecred hair range, fans are desperate to know her net worth.

The singer has amassed a huge fortune over the past two decades in showbiz, from launching Destiny's Child to now having successful clothing and hair ranges, and even Parkwood Entertainment, she does it all!

Is Beyoncé a billionaire?

In 2024, Beyoncé was rumoured to be worth $800 million according to Forbes.

Half of her income is reportedly due to her music catalogue and tour profits, with the other half coming from personal assets and businesses.

Bey reportedly made over $200 million due to her RENAISSANCE World Tour in 2023, which saw her visit 39 cities.

How has Beyoncé earned her fortune?

In 2008, she started her own production, entertainment and management company, Parkwood Entertainment, which has produced various projects, including 2023's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

In 2024, Beyoncé has launched Cécred, a haircare brand, and SirDavis Whisky, an alcohol brand named after her great-grandfather.

Beyoncé launched her charity foundation BeyGOOD in 2013 and has donated millions to those in need throughout the years.