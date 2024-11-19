Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed

19 November 2024, 16:27

Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed
Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed. Picture: Getty Images

What is Beyoncé's net worth in 2024 and is she a billionaire? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé is a woman of many talents - from her superstar music career to her new Cecred hair range, fans are desperate to know her net worth.

The singer has amassed a huge fortune over the past two decades in showbiz, from launching Destiny's Child to now having successful clothing and hair ranges, and even Parkwood Entertainment, she does it all!

So, how much is Beyoncé worth in 2024 and is she a billionaire? Here's everything you need to know.

Beyonce is mega rich.
Beyonce is mega rich. Picture: Getty

Is Beyoncé a billionaire?

In 2024, Beyoncé was rumoured to be worth $800 million according to Forbes.

Half of her income is reportedly due to her music catalogue and tour profits, with the other half coming from personal assets and businesses.

Bey reportedly made over $200 million due to her RENAISSANCE World Tour in 2023, which saw her visit 39 cities.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture: Getty
Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line
Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line. Picture: Getty

How has Beyoncé earned her fortune?

In 2008, she started her own production, entertainment and management company, Parkwood Entertainment, which has produced various projects, including 2023's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

In 2024, Beyoncé has launched Cécred, a haircare brand, and SirDavis Whisky, an alcohol brand named after her great-grandfather.

Beyoncé launched her charity foundation BeyGOOD in 2013 and has donated millions to those in need throughout the years.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Meagan Good’s boyfriend history from ex-husband to Jonathan Majors engagement

Meagan Good’s boyfriend history from ex-husband to Jonathan Majors engagement

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK

Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024?

Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024?

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Trending

LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade

LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade

How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight?

How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight?

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Is Beyoncé going on a UK 'COWBOY CARTER' tour?

RAYE 'Oscar Winning Tears' lyrics meaning revealed

RAYE 'Oscar Winning Tears' lyrics meaning revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working