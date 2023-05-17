What is Beyoncé releasing?

Queen Bey took to Instagram to tease the hair announcement with a three-part carousel of herself, a younger version of Bey and a message about the launch.

"How many of ya’ll know that my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?" began Beyoncé, who noted that Destiny's Child got their first big break performing for clients in salon's chairs.

She said she was "exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon"

Beyoncé shared this sweet message on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

She added that "having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

Beyoncé is yet to share any further details, but fans are convinced that it is a hair products line.

In the first picture, numerous bottles of product are featured, but are not labelled, prompting speculation that they are samples.