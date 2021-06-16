Bernie Mac biopic: Release date, plot, cast & more

Bernie Mac biopic: Release date, plot, cast & more. Picture: Getty

John Legend’s production company ‘Get Lifted’ has announced a new biopic on the late American comedian is in the works.

'Get Lifted', singer John legend’s production company, has partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to make a biopic about the late comedian.

The 42-year-old artists' producing partner Mike Jackson revealed the biopic is in the works during a panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Festival.

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Jackson said.

He added that the info was “something that John doesn’t know about yet” and that he was “very excited about” the deal, which “just happened today.”

Bernard Jeffrey McCullough, better known by his stage name Bernie Mac, was an American comedian, actor, and voice actor. Picture: Getty

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend responded. The pair quickly clarified that the project would be a feature film biopic on Bernie Mac.

Here’s what we know about the biopic so far..