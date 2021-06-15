Asian Doll responds to King Von's sister confirming he's having a baby with another woman

Asian Doll and King Von. Picture: Getty / Instagram: @kkingvonfrmdao

Asian Doll has spoken out after King Von's sister has confirmed another woman is having his child.

Rapper, Asian Doll, has taken to Twitter to refute rumours that her late boyfriend, King Von, cheated on her.

The controversy comes after the late rappers sister shared pictures of another woman that is pregnant with his child.

The rumours began when King Vons sister, Kayla B, shared pictures on her social media of a woman's baby shower.

The shower was revealed to be for a woman named Skyler, who is carrying Kayla's late brothers child.

Von's sister tweeted a video is Skyler, captioned: "Congratulations skylar & von ... 4L" on Sunday (June 13) and also posted a black and white maternity picture of the woman - captioned with the heart emoji.

Kayla also tweeted to let fans know they would be supporting Skyler, despite Von's passing, saying: "Today von baby mama baby shower wish he was here 2 be with us. We gone make sure she str8 tho!"

Skyler also shared the picture to her own instagram, with the caption: "Every Ending Is A New Beginning" followed by an angel emoji.

Kayla let fans know she would be supporting Skylar. Picture: Twitter: @BeezyyTatted

However, fans are shocked at the posts - concluding that King Von had cheated on Asian Doll.

One Twitter user said: "Asian doll loved King Von so loudly just for him to get another woman pregnant smh".

Asian doll loved King Von so loudly just for him to get another woman pregnant smh — Nozipho (@noziphomash) June 13, 2021

Asian Doll however has taken to Twitter herself to refute the rumours, claiming she wasn't with Von when Skylar got pregnant - saying "nothing going on is affecting me in no way literally I still love him he not here & we was once deeply in love"

In a separate tweet she continued to defend herself, saying: "Nobody had a baby on me baby’s came after me & before me".

Asian Doll has refuted claims that Von cheated on her. Picture: Twitter: @AsianDaBrattt

The rapper told fans that she will always love King Von. Picture: Twitter: @AsianDaBrattt

Since the late rappers passing Asian Doll has continued to publicly declare her love for him, calling herself 'Queen Von' on Twitter and getting five tattoos in his honour.