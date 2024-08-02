A$AP Rocky celebrates son Riot's 1st birthday with adorable snaps

A$AP Rocky celebrates son Riot's 1st birthday with adorable snaps. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

A$AP Rocky, who has two sons with singer Rihanna, celebrated youngest child Riot's first birthday with some cute pictures.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son Riot turned one on 1 August, and the rapper has shared some adorable pictures of him on social media to celebrate the big day.

Riot Rose, who is the youngest child of Riri and Rocky, was announced to the world at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, where Rihanna revealed her baby bump for the very first time.

A$AP Rocky took to Instagram to share a selection of snaps of Riot and his older brother RZA in tribute for the little one's birthday.

Riot and ASAP Rocky are inseparable! Picture: Instagram

The first picture showed the 'Praise the Lord' rapper on a sofa cuddling Riot and his firstborn son RZA, 2, cuddling on a sofa.

Sharing a carousel of images and videos, Rocky accompanied the snaps with the caption: “HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS" alongside a red heart emoji.

Rocky also shared a video of Riot lying on the floor by a sofa, where he hilariously perches whilst the camera pans to his big brother presumably not looking impressed.

Rihanna welcomed Riot in August 2023 after announcing her second pregnancy at her comeback performance at the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

She performed a sensational set of hits including 'Diamonds' and 'Rude Boy', and unzipped her jacket to reveal a growing baby bump.

Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for over a decade, and started dating in 2020.