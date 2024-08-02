A$AP Rocky celebrates son Riot's 1st birthday with adorable snaps

2 August 2024, 11:20

A$AP Rocky celebrates son Riot's 1st birthday with adorable snaps
A$AP Rocky celebrates son Riot's 1st birthday with adorable snaps. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

A$AP Rocky, who has two sons with singer Rihanna, celebrated youngest child Riot's first birthday with some cute pictures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son Riot turned one on 1 August, and the rapper has shared some adorable pictures of him on social media to celebrate the big day.

Riot Rose, who is the youngest child of Riri and Rocky, was announced to the world at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, where Rihanna revealed her baby bump for the very first time.

A$AP Rocky took to Instagram to share a selection of snaps of Riot and his older brother RZA in tribute for the little one's birthday.

Riot and ASAP Rocky are inseparable!
Riot and ASAP Rocky are inseparable! Picture: Instagram

The first picture showed the 'Praise the Lord' rapper on a sofa cuddling Riot and his firstborn son RZA, 2, cuddling on a sofa.

Sharing a carousel of images and videos, Rocky accompanied the snaps with the caption: “HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS" alongside a red heart emoji.

Rocky also shared a video of Riot lying on the floor by a sofa, where he hilariously perches whilst the camera pans to his big brother presumably not looking impressed.

Rihanna welcomed Riot in August 2023 after announcing her second pregnancy at her comeback performance at the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

She performed a sensational set of hits including 'Diamonds' and 'Rude Boy', and unzipped her jacket to reveal a growing baby bump.

Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for over a decade, and started dating in 2020.

Rihanna announces Fenty Hair

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The ultimate Notting Hill Carnival anthems to soundtrack your celebrations

Listen to Capital XTRA Carnival: The ultimate Notting Hill Carnival anthems

Is Cardi B pregnant with her third baby? Everything she has said about another child

Is Cardi B pregnant with her third baby? Everything she has said about another child

Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset amid 'cheating' scandal

Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset amid 'cheating' scandal

Why did Vybz Kartel go to jail and when did he get released?

Why did Vybz Kartel go to jail and when did he get released?

Trending

Squid Game season 2: release date, cast & trailer

Squid Game season 2: release date, cast & trailer

Why is Carnival held in Notting Hill?

Why is Carnival held in Notting Hill?

Is Vybz Kartel free yet and how long has he been in prison?

Has Vybz Kartel been released? Inside his prison sentence and when he’ll be free

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024? Inside the Twitch streamer's fortune

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024? Inside the Twitch streamer's fortune

When does Love Is Blind: UK come out? Release date & cast revealed

When does Love Is Blind: UK come out? Release date & cast revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working