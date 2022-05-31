A$AP Rocky new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

31 May 2022, 17:20

Here's everything you need to know about Lord Flacko's new album

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A$AP Rocky has a new album on the way, and fans everywhere can't wait to hear it.

On Wednesday May 4th, the 'Wild For The Night' rapper shared a snippet to what appears to be a music video that was shot back in July with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. He captioned the post "2MRW", hinting at its release being today (May 5th).

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline

In a recent interview with DAZED, Rocky revealed that his new album is underway and with not be the rumoured title All Smiles that was speculated earlier this year.

He told the publication "One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles—you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smile. That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it".

A$AP Rocky performs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 22, 2015 in New York City
A$AP Rocky performs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 22, 2015 in New York City. Picture: Getty

He continued "I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is".

  1. Is there a tracklist for A$AP Rocky's new album?

    There's no track list atm but keep you're eyes peeled for more updates.

  2. When will the album be out?

    There's no official date yet but fans believe it will drop later this year.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tory Lanez & Madonna spark dating rumours after 'getting cozy' at fight

Tory Lanez & Madonna spark dating rumours after 'getting cozy' at fight
Kim Kardashian fans think she's 'shading' Pete's ex Ariana Grande in steamy video

Kim Kardashian fans think she's 'shading' Pete's ex Ariana Grande in steamy video
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker wedding ring bands: Price, details & more

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker wedding ring bands: Price, details & more
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Trending

Is Lil Durk Muslim? New tattoo of religious declaration sparks controversy

Is Lil Durk Muslim? New tattoo of religious declaration sparks controversy
Lil Uzi Vert claims Jack Harlow 'doesn't have white privilege'

Lil Uzi Vert claims Jack Harlow 'doesn't have white privilege'
Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi singer turned politician shot dead at 28

How did Sidhu Moose Wala die? What was his cause of death?

Migos spark split rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo AND Takeoff

Did the Migos split up? Group sparks breakup rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo & Takeoff
Noel Clarke denies sexual harassment claims & says they left him 'suicidal'

Noel Clarke denies sexual harassment claims & says they left him 'suicidal'

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music