A$AP Rocky new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

A$AP Rocky has a new album on the way, and fans everywhere can't wait to hear it.

On Wednesday May 4th, the 'Wild For The Night' rapper shared a snippet to what appears to be a music video that was shot back in July with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. He captioned the post "2MRW", hinting at its release being today (May 5th).

In a recent interview with DAZED, Rocky revealed that his new album is underway and with not be the rumoured title All Smiles that was speculated earlier this year.

He told the publication "One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles—you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smile. That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it".

He continued "I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is".