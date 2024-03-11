Here’s how much Anthony Joshua made during his Francis Ngannou fight

11 March 2024, 15:02

Anthony Joshua, Hayley Bieber and Kendall Jenner star in Hugo Boss campaign

By Anna Suffolk

British Boxer Anthony Joshua gave a knockout performance against Francis Ngannou, and here's how much money he won.

Anthony Joshua reigned triumphant in his most recent boxing match against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

The pair came off of their fights (Ngannou from his loss against Tyson Fury, and Joshua from defeating Otto Wallin).

AJ won the fight by second-round knockout, and talk has turned to how much the heavyweight has made from the match against Francis Ngannou.

British boxer Anthony Joshua (R) competes with Cameroonian-French boxer Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight boxing match
  1. How much was Anthony Joshua paid for his fight against Francis Ngannou?

    According to this source, Anthony Joshua earned a whopping £30 million after defeating Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

    Ngannou reportedly took home £16million, which is considerably more than the £10million he made for fighting Tyson Fury last October.

    The real figure is likely to be a lot more, as these reported fees don't include pay-per-view money or winnings.

    Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night
  2. What is Anthony Joshua's net worth?

    Anthony Joshua's net worth as of 2024 is reportedly a staggering £41 million ($53 million), according to Forbes.

    He is also ranked Number 28 in the world's highest paid athletes last year.

    He made most of his money through boxing wins, as well as sponsorships from Under Armour and DAZN.

    AJ is a heavyweight boxer.
