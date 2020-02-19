Aitch and girlfriend Taylor Mullings spotted at BRITs 2020 after confirming relationship

Aitch shares selfie of his girlfriend at The BRITs. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Aitch has made it official with a public appearance of his girlfriend, Taylor Mullings. The star attended The BRITs with his lovely lady on his arm.

Manchester rapper Aitch has publicly confirmed his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Mullings after attending The BRITs with his lovely lady by his side.

The "Buss Down" rapper took to his Instagram story and shared a cute selfie with Taylor, where they are seen sat and enjoying the iconic award event.

The night saw Aitch's Grime/Rap peers, Dave and Stormzy win awards, where Aitch toasted to the achievements, over champagne with his girlfriend.

The "Wait" rapper was wearing a black suit, with a white shirt and a bow tie, giving a very suave look – while his girlfriend wore a long black halter neck shiny dress.

Aitch shares a selfie with his girlfriend at The BRITs. Picture: Instagram

Aitch exclusively announced he was no longer on the market at our very own Homegrown Live event, back in November 2019.

The "Taste" rapper sat down for an interview backstage with Capital XTRA's Homegrown presenter Robert Bruce. See the video above.

Prior to confirming he was in a relationship, he was known to be a lady magnet and has a huge female fan following.

Aitch had previously shared photos on his Instagram of girl fans who have got his lyrics tattooed on them.

Aitch and Taylor have been rumoured to have been together over 6 months. Picture: Instagram

However, during Homegrown Live, the rapper dropped an exclusive insight to his personal dating life that is bound to break many girl fans hearts.

When Robert Bruce asked Aitch about his relationship status, the "Wait" rapper replied "Nah nah nah, I'm not single".

Aitch continued on to say "I'm off the radar, I'm behaving myself". "You've got the drop, I've never said that live. Yeah, you've got the drop". He added "Yeah man I'm off the radar".

Aitch spent Valentine's Day with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Fans suspected Aitch was in a relationship after he posted a video with a girl stroking him neck with her nails. See fans reactions below.

Fans react to Aitch new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Fans comment after Aitch shows girl stroking his neck. Picture: Instagram