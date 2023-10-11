21 Savage at The O2 London 2023: Date, Tickets & More
11 October 2023, 06:00
21 Savage is coming to the UK next month! Find out how to get your tickets here.
Rapper 21 Savage is coming to the UK! will head to the UK for his first and biggest headline show to date at London's The O2 this November.
The Atlanta-based rapper who is currently touring with Drake across North America and Canada, took to the stage in Toronto last Friday and teased the crowd with the exciting news that he'll be heading to the UK.
So, when is 21 Savage coming to the UK? How can I get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Will 21 Savage be touring the UK in 2023?
21 Savage will head to the UK for his first and biggest headline show to date this November.
This includes a headline show at The O2 on Thursday 30th November.
His appearance marks his first show in the UK.
Where can I get tickets?
The show’s presales will start Wednesday, 11th October, at 9am, with general on-sale being Friday, 13th October, at 9am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.
You can get 21 Savage Tickets Here.
Who is 21 Savage?
Known after releasing two mixtapes in 2015, before attaining international attention with the release of the collaborative EP Savage Mode (2016) with Metro Boomin; its singles ‘X’ (featuring Future) and ‘No Heart’ peaked within the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 21 Savage’s profile also later increase with a guest feature on Drake’s 2016 single ‘Sneakin’. 21
Savage featured on Post Malone’s 2017 single ‘Rockstar’, which reached number one on the Hot 100 and nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
In 2022, 21 Savage was featured on Drake’s sing ‘Jimmy Cooks’ from his album Honestly, Nevermind, where it debuted at number one on the Hot 100, making it 21 Savage’s second number one on the chart and his first number-one debut.
Later that year, he and Drake released their collaborative album Her Loss (2022), which also debuted atop the Billboard 200.
Who is supporting 21 Savage?
21 Savage will be supported by Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold at his massive London date at The O2.