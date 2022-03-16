What did Young Dolph's autopsy reveal? What was the rapper's cause of death?
The Memphis rapper was shot and killed on November 17 last year
Young Dolph's official autopsy report has been released, detailing how the Memphis icon died on Wednesday (November 17).
The late rapper – whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. – was shot and killed in his hometown while buying cookies at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies bakery in his hometown of Memphis.
What did Young Dolph's autopsy reveal?
The autopsy at the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center on Tuesday (March 15) revealed that he died of 22 gunshot wounds to the head, neck, body, back, and arms. His death has been determined as a homicide.
Rita Myers, Dolph's aunt told Rolling Stone after the details of the autopsy went live that /It's a difficult situation to comprehend'.
"This takes us back to the beginning. We're going through a lot right now, and this only adds to it. Our family has suffered a tremendous loss, because he was the glue that held our family together".
Who allegedly shot Young Dolph?
According to FOX News, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, have been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and theft ranging from $10,000 to $60,000.
Both Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty to the murder and have a court hearing scheduled for March 24.
The case may be eligible for the death punishment, although no decision has been made yet. "In this instance, Memphis is already past ready for justice" stated Prosecutor Paul Hagerman.
Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, two other men, have been identified as persons of interest in the fatal shooting.
