Arrdee tattoo guide: how many tattoos does the rapper have?

The 18-year-old Brighton rapper has already started collecting inkings.

Arrdee is arguably one of the hottest rising rappers in the country right now.

His viral verse on Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' 'Body (Remix)' has taken both TikTok and the charts by storm, and his freestyles have been garnering attention for over a year now. He even got a cosign from Mia Khalifa.

The 18-year-old Brighton native, whose real name is Riley Davies, dropped his 'Cheeky Bars' freestyle in early 2021, which has since racked up over 2.5 million views.

Fans will have noticed that Arrdee has already started on his tattoo collection, a rite of passage for many rappers in the game.

How many tattoos has Arrdee got?

Arrdee debuted his microphone tattoo in April 2021.

The rapper documented the process on TikTok, show the outline of a handheld Shure microphone across the back of his forearm, with a long cable twisting up the rest of his arm.

He then showed the tattoo after it had been shaded, before hinting that this isn't the only tattoo he's planning on getting. "Issa wrap till July we back," he wrote.

Arrdee debuted his microphone tattoo in April 2021. Picture: TikTok/@arrdeetik

The rapper documented the process on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@arrdeetik

It's thought that this is Arrdee's first tattoo. The rapper hasn't shared any other inkings on social media, but, as previously mentioned, it sounds like it won't be long before he's added to his collection.