The Weeknd 'Gasoline' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Gasoline', from The Weeknd's album 'Dawn FM'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Weeknd is back with his new album Dawn FM and fans everywhere have been playing it non-stop since its release.

Gasoline is the second song on the album, and it's about Abel's parasitic connection with his current partner. Abel begs his girlfriend not to let him go because they are the only thing he has at this moment as a crutch for his irregular drug addictions.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of The Weeknd's new track 'Gasoline'.

"I wrap my hands around your neck, You love it when I always squeeze"

In his 2021 hit 'Take My Breath', The Weeknd highlighted his affinity for breath-playing.

"Take my breath away, Nobody does it better, babe, Bring me close to heaven"

Both The Weeknd and the girl with whom he is having sexual relations appear to relish that type of sexual masochism - having someone suffocate her to the point of numbness.

"I'm dozing off to R.E.M., I'm trying not to lose my faith"

The Weeknd uses the term "R.E.M." as a double entendre, referring to both the 1980s American rock band R.E.M. and rapid eye movement sleep, a stage of sleep in which the eyes move rapidly beneath the person's closed eyelids, leading the subject to dream.

"And if I finally die in peace, Just wrap my body in these sheets (Sheets), and pour out the gasolinе, It don't mean much to me"

Abel displays his view of life as worthless and empty without his vices throughout the lyrics, even going so far as to label himself a nihilist.

This is why, as he dies, he asks his girlfriend to drench him in gasoline, using the gasoline as a metaphor for something else. Although gasoline is a very flammable liquid, one must take the initiative to light it first.

The Weeknd rehearsing for the Super Bowl LV Halftime - 2021. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to The Weeknd's 'Gasoline'?

[Verse 1]

It's 5 AM my time again

I've soakin' up the moon, can't sleep

It's 5 AM my time again

I'm calling and you know it's me

I'm pushin' myself further

I'm just tryin' to feel my heartbeat beat (Beat)

I wrap my hands around your neck

You love it when I always squeeze

It's 5 AM, I'm high again

And you can see that I'm in pain (Ooh, ooh)

I've fallen into emptiness

I want you 'cause we're both insane

I'm staring into the abyss

I'm lookin' at myself again

I'm dozing off to R.E.M.

I'm trying not to lose my faith

[Chorus]

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe

It's only safe for you and me

I know you won't let me OD

And if I finally die in peace

Just wrap my body in these sheets (Sheets)

And pour out the gasolinе

It don't mean much to me

[Verse 2]

It's 5 AM, I'm nihilist

I know therе's nothing after this (After this)

Obsessing over aftermaths

Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)

The only thing I understand

Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)

Oh, baby, please, just hold me close

Make me believe there's more to live

[Bridge]

Around, around, around, around we go

In this game called life, we are not free

[Chorus]

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe

It's only safe for you and me (Don't let me go)

I know you won't let me OD (Don't you let me go)

And if I finally die in peace (Oh yeah)

Just wrap my body in these sheets

And pour out the gasoline

It don't mean much to me

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.