The Weeknd 'Gasoline' lyrics meaning revealed
7 January 2022, 16:31
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Gasoline', from The Weeknd's album 'Dawn FM'
The Weeknd is back with his new album Dawn FM and fans everywhere have been playing it non-stop since its release.
Gasoline is the second song on the album, and it's about Abel's parasitic connection with his current partner. Abel begs his girlfriend not to let him go because they are the only thing he has at this moment as a crutch for his irregular drug addictions.
Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of The Weeknd's new track 'Gasoline'.
"I wrap my hands around your neck, You love it when I always squeeze"
In his 2021 hit 'Take My Breath', The Weeknd highlighted his affinity for breath-playing.
"Take my breath away, Nobody does it better, babe, Bring me close to heaven"
Both The Weeknd and the girl with whom he is having sexual relations appear to relish that type of sexual masochism - having someone suffocate her to the point of numbness.
"I'm dozing off to R.E.M., I'm trying not to lose my faith"
The Weeknd uses the term "R.E.M." as a double entendre, referring to both the 1980s American rock band R.E.M. and rapid eye movement sleep, a stage of sleep in which the eyes move rapidly beneath the person's closed eyelids, leading the subject to dream.
"And if I finally die in peace, Just wrap my body in these sheets (Sheets), and pour out the gasolinе, It don't mean much to me"
Abel displays his view of life as worthless and empty without his vices throughout the lyrics, even going so far as to label himself a nihilist.
This is why, as he dies, he asks his girlfriend to drench him in gasoline, using the gasoline as a metaphor for something else. Although gasoline is a very flammable liquid, one must take the initiative to light it first.
What are the full lyrics to The Weeknd's 'Gasoline'?
[Verse 1]
It's 5 AM my time again
I've soakin' up the moon, can't sleep
It's 5 AM my time again
I'm calling and you know it's me
I'm pushin' myself further
I'm just tryin' to feel my heartbeat beat (Beat)
I wrap my hands around your neck
You love it when I always squeeze
It's 5 AM, I'm high again
And you can see that I'm in pain (Ooh, ooh)
I've fallen into emptiness
I want you 'cause we're both insane
I'm staring into the abyss
I'm lookin' at myself again
I'm dozing off to R.E.M.
I'm trying not to lose my faith
[Chorus]
And I love it when you watch me sleep
You spin me 'round so I can breathe
It's only safe for you and me
I know you won't let me OD
And if I finally die in peace
Just wrap my body in these sheets (Sheets)
And pour out the gasolinе
It don't mean much to me
[Verse 2]
It's 5 AM, I'm nihilist
I know therе's nothing after this (After this)
Obsessing over aftermaths
Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)
The only thing I understand
Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)
Oh, baby, please, just hold me close
Make me believe there's more to live
[Bridge]
Around, around, around, around we go
In this game called life, we are not free
[Chorus]
And I love it when you watch me sleep
You spin me 'round so I can breathe
It's only safe for you and me (Don't let me go)
I know you won't let me OD (Don't you let me go)
And if I finally die in peace (Oh yeah)
Just wrap my body in these sheets
And pour out the gasoline
It don't mean much to me
