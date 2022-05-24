The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour with Doja Cat: dates, tickets & more
24 May 2022, 14:14
Leg one of the North American tour starts on July 8th
Listen to this article
The Weeknd is going on tour this summer, and fans everywhere can't wait to see him perform some of his greatest hits like The Hills, and Blinding Lights. The 18-date tour kicks off in his hometown of Toronto from July 8th.
The Weeknd 'threatened to pull out of Coachella' after being offered less money than Kanye West
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : https://t.co/OgBYRWPYOV pic.twitter.com/gKlCrSJK9f— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 3, 2022
Originally announced the first leg of the North American tour with Doja Cat, it was revealed that more dates will be announced soon for Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
Here's everything we know so far about the After Hours Til Dawn tour!
His tour buddy Doja shared the news on her Twitter account last week that she has canceled all her upcoming tour dates this summer due to having emergency tonsil surgery, meaning she won't be able to join him anymore.
May 20, 2022
"I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap" she wrote.
The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all".
It has yet to be announced who will replace her.
What are the dates for the 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour?
JULY
Wednesday 8 – Toronto, Rogers Centre
Tuesday 14 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Thursday 16 – New York, Metlife Stadium
Tuesday 21 – Boston, Gillette Stadium
Friday 24 – Chicago, Soldier Field
Monday 27 – Detroit, Ford Field
Thursday 30 – Washington, FedExField Thursday
AUGUST
Thursday 4 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
Saturday 6 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday 11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sunday 14 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium
Thursday 18 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday 20 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
Tuesday 23 – Vancouver, BC Place
Thursday 25 – Seattle, Lumen Field
Saturday 27 – San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium
Tuesday 30 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium
SEPTEMBER
Friday 2 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium