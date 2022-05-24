The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour with Doja Cat: dates, tickets & more

Leg one of the North American tour starts on July 8th

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Weeknd is going on tour this summer, and fans everywhere can't wait to see him perform some of his greatest hits like The Hills, and Blinding Lights. The 18-date tour kicks off in his hometown of Toronto from July 8th.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : https://t.co/OgBYRWPYOV pic.twitter.com/gKlCrSJK9f — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 3, 2022

Originally announced the first leg of the North American tour with Doja Cat, it was revealed that more dates will be announced soon for Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Here's everything we know so far about the After Hours Til Dawn tour!

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Picture: Getty

His tour buddy Doja shared the news on her Twitter account last week that she has canceled all her upcoming tour dates this summer due to having emergency tonsil surgery, meaning she won't be able to join him anymore.

"I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap" she wrote.

The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all".

It has yet to be announced who will replace her.

Doja Cat performs on the Main Stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty

What are the dates for the 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour?

JULY

Wednesday 8 – Toronto, Rogers Centre

Tuesday 14 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Thursday 16 – New York, Metlife Stadium

Tuesday 21 – Boston, Gillette Stadium

Friday 24 – Chicago, Soldier Field

Monday 27 – Detroit, Ford Field

Thursday 30 – Washington, FedExField Thursday

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

Saturday 6 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday 11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday 14 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium

Thursday 18 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday 20 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday 23 – Vancouver, BC Place

Thursday 25 – Seattle, Lumen Field

Saturday 27 – San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium

Tuesday 30 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium