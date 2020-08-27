Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolled after revealing new album title

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's video intended to trigger his haters quickly backfired on him.

After being banned from social media, the Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine made a comeback with his trolling antics straight away.

This time around, the 24-year-old rapper announced his new album title in a video he filmed in Chicago.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial rapper wrote "EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM" as the caption to a video intended to trigger his haters.

Walking through the Chicago streets and continually making it clear that he's on the streets, 6ix9ine announced the title to his album will be called Tattle Tales.

The "TROLLZ" rapper also revealed his album will be available on Sept. 4.

In the clip, the rapper then proceeds to pour liquor on the floor and when his associate tells him "a lot" of people have died where he is, he continues to pour the drink and asks for another bottle.

6ix9ine finished the clip by pretending that people are out to get him, showing himself running away from the camera.

Chicago rapper Lil Reese, who has previously called 6ix9ine out for cooperating with federal authorities, responded to the clip in the comments.

"I heard you just tried to sneak on block bro lol don't lose yo life playing on internet 69," wrote Reese, to which 6ix9ine responded, "I seen a video of u sh*tten on yourself :(."

Lil Durk, who recently appeared to call 6ix9ine a "rat" on his Drake collaboration "Laugh Now Cry Later," added, "Damn the feds in Chicago everybody go inside."

But the beef did not end there. 6ix9ine went back on Instagram to post an old video of the Lil Reese getting jumped.

Lil Reese and Tekashi 6ix9ine beef online. Picture: Instagram

In another post, 6ix9ine recreated the video where Reese is seen getting attacked by a group of boys.

