Tekashi 6ix9ine trial: Kodak Black's lawyer says "rapper will get released this week"

17 December 2019, 11:21 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 11:22

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be free this week, Kodak Black's lawyer reveals
Tekashi 6ix9ine could be free this week, Kodak Black's lawyer reveals. Picture: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine was facing 47 years in jail but now Kodak Black's lawyer has claimed he could be released this week.

In one of the biggest turnarounds of 2019, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who appeared condemned to spend a possible 47 years in jail after his arrest for racketeering and other charges, could now be released this week.

> Ex-NYPD officer admits to "transporting heroin” for Tekashi 6ix9ine's former gang

Tekashi 6ix9ine working with the police to help convict members of his former gang the Nine Trey Bloods isn't new news and the fact that his sentence could be reduced because of that is also nothing new, but nobody thought the 'Dummy Boy' rapper could get a 2019 release.

Just days after a New York attorney claimed 6ix9ine could be released within 72 hours, rapper Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen has spoken out about Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial and revealed that he believes the rapper will be a free man this week.

Kodak Black is set to spend the next 3 and a half years in jail on weapons charges, but it appears that his lawyer doesn't think Tekashi 6ix9ine will face the same fate or even receive an even longer sentence.

Writing in a post on Instagram, Cohen wrote, 'This is very common in New York Southern District, NYSD. The Judges give the Government a very significant role in sentencing. So much so that if they recommend probation, or time served on a crime that there is a min man. on or a large guideline range sentence, the judge will go along with whatever the Government dictates. So I believe #sixnine #tekashi6ix9ine will get released this week.'

He went on to say, 'The opposite is also true, without discussing specific cases, if a def. refuses to testify against friends or individuals the government wants him or her to testify against, it bruises their ego and they usually seek a significantly higher sentence.'

Whilst there is no guarantee that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be freed this week with a time served judgement, more and more authorities from the legal world are suggesting that could be highly likely.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be sentenced on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

