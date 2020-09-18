Tekashi 6ix9ine admits he had suicidal thoughts while in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine admits he had suicidal thoughts while in jail. Picture: Getty

The 'GOOBA' rapper said he faced "so much stress" during his incarceration.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has opened up about his mental health during his time in jail, admitting that at one point, he felt suicidal.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested at the end of 2018 on racketeering, drugs and weapons charges and later was sentenced to two years in prison.

"I think people would have attempted suicide. At a point in jail I thought about it," said 6ix9ine. Picture: Instagram/@6ix9ine

He received significantly reduced sentence due to his cooperation with the federal government, earning him the label of "snitch" from the general public.

Speaking to Fox 5 New York, 6ix9ine admitted that his incarceration took a toll on his mental health and resulted in him contemplating suicide, especially with the pressure he faced from the rest of the world.

"I think people would have attempted suicide. At a point in jail I thought about it," 6ix9ine said. "It’s so much stress, so much pressure because you’re seeing yourself on the news every day, this that and a third, when is this going to come to an end?"

The rapper is currently dating Instagram model OhSoYouJade. Picture: Instagram/@__ohsoyoujade

The rapper, who is currently dating Instagram model OhSoYouJade, said he overcame his mental struggles and now feels stronger than before.

"Mentally, God has built me so strong. You know that saying, ‘What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger?' So basically I feel like I’m, not invincible, but I feel like I’m at the peak of my mental state, where I’m like, ‘I’ll be fine,’" 6ix9ine said.

Last week, 6ix9ine gave Jade a heartfelt shoutout on his Instagram page. "You was there when nobody wasn't," he wrote alongside a photograph of Jade visiting him during his stint in jail.

"You stuck by me at my lowest. For the people who think any different I do love you and for ever will! You are my world!! [sic]."