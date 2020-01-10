Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager spotted in jail photo wearing red chain

10 January 2020, 10:44 | Updated: 10 January 2020, 10:46

Shotti was Tekashi 6ix9ine's manager before the pair were both arrested in 2018.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison, whilst he will also receive 5 years supervised after his release, a $35,000 fine and have to undertake 300 hours of community service after being charged with a number of charges.

The 'Dummy Boy' rapper had cooperated with the police in an attempt to lighten his sentence as he was initially facing up to 49 years in jail, however his former manager Kifano 'Shotti' Jordan, who was also arrested, was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Following 6ix9ine's sentencing, not much has been heard about the rapper's case, however Shotti has now appeared in a photo from jail with two other men.

Shotti was reportedly a member of the Nine Trey Bloods before his arrest, along with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and he can be seen wearing red coloured rosary beads in the picture - red being the colour associated with the gang.

The picture of Shotti in jail was shared by Tekashi 6ix9ine associate and music personality DJ Akademiks, although it's unknown when or by who the picture was taken.

#shotti behind bars

