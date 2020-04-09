Tekashi 6ix9ine addresses "snitch" claims with new Instagram picture and bio

Tekashi 6ix9ine chamges his Instagram picture and bio to address "rat" claims. Picture: Getty/Instagram

After cooperating with the police during his trial, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was labelled by some as a "rat".

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison recently and allowed to finish off his 24 month sentence in home confinement after fears over his health following the coronavirus pandemic.

After his lawyer revealed that he was allowed to return to social media, despite his account being under the watchful eye of the courts, 6ix9ine has made a big statement by changing his Instagram picture and bio.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will spend the rest of his prison sentence in home confinement. Picture: Getty

After cooperating with the police during his trial, which helped convict a number of his former associates in the Nine Trey Bloods gang, rappers such as Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill labelled 6ix9ine a "rat" and a "snitch".

Addressing those claims in his new Instagram pic and bio, 6ix9ine wrote, 'Why everybody callin me a snitch? I’m missin something...?'.

The 'Dummy Boy' rapper also changed his bio picture to an animated version of himself laying in a mousetrap eating cheese, another reference to the "rat" claims.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Instagram bio references people who have labelled him a "rat". Picture: Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to release two brand new albums soon after he signed a multi-million dollar record deal in prison.

Reports have claimed that 6ix9ine is currently working on two albums to be released in quick succession - one will reportedly be a Spanish language album whilst the other will be in English.

