Akon defends Tekashi 6ix9ine and claims "his homies should have took that for him"

17 April 2020, 13:00

'Locked Up' rapper Akon revealed that he thinks Tekashi 6ix9ine should have been protected from jail by his team.

Back in 2019, Akon sat down with Capital XTRA's very own Manny Norte and defended Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperating with the police, stating that "you can't really blame him if what he's saying is true".

> Akon builds his own city in Senegal called 'Akon City'

Now that 6ix9ine is out of prison and in home-confinement, Akon has once again addressed the young rapper's situation in an Instagram Live with DJ Whoo Kid.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in jail after cooperating with police
Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in jail after cooperating with police. Picture: Getty

Opening up about 6ix9ine testifying against members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang he was also a part of, Akon said, "Here's the thing, he's young bro. He had to literally decide, 'What's more valuable to me? My family or my future?'. You have to make a decision that's going to better you."

He went on to say, "Me and you there ain't no excuses, we been through the trenches. We know better," before claiming that 6ix9ine's "homies should have took that for him,"

"He's the football, you always protect the football."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tory Lanez reacts to 6ix9ine's comment on IG Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine randomly popped up on Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching
50 Cent says he would choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over his son

50 Cent's son Marquise responds after rapper says he would "choose Tekashi 6ix9ine" over him

50 Cent

Tekashi 6ix9ine chamges his Instagram picture and bio to address "rat" claims

Tekashi 6ix9ine addresses "snitch" claims with new Instagram picture and bio
Tekashi 6ix9ine returns to Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine finally returns to Instagram days after being released from prison
Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms his second daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms secret second daughter, DNA test results reveal

More News

A Pop Smoke documentary is in the works

Pop Smoke documentary is in the works, rapper's manager confirms
Snoop Dogg is released his own wine.

Snoop Dogg is launching his own wine called ‘Snoop Cali Red’

Snoop Dogg

Big Sean talks marriage with Jhene Aiko on Instagram Live

Big Sean hints at Jhené Aiko marriage proposal and says it’s “in the works”

Big Sean

Tory Lanez said he sees comparisons between himself and Tupac.

Tory Lanez claims there's "a lot of similarities" between himself and Tupac
Chadwick Boseman reveals his new appearance on Instagram

Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman leaves fans concerned over dramatic weight loss