Akon defends Tekashi 6ix9ine and claims "his homies should have took that for him"

'Locked Up' rapper Akon revealed that he thinks Tekashi 6ix9ine should have been protected from jail by his team.

Back in 2019, Akon sat down with Capital XTRA's very own Manny Norte and defended Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperating with the police, stating that "you can't really blame him if what he's saying is true".

Now that 6ix9ine is out of prison and in home-confinement, Akon has once again addressed the young rapper's situation in an Instagram Live with DJ Whoo Kid.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in jail after cooperating with police. Picture: Getty

Opening up about 6ix9ine testifying against members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang he was also a part of, Akon said, "Here's the thing, he's young bro. He had to literally decide, 'What's more valuable to me? My family or my future?'. You have to make a decision that's going to better you."

He went on to say, "Me and you there ain't no excuses, we been through the trenches. We know better," before claiming that 6ix9ine's "homies should have took that for him,"

"He's the football, you always protect the football."

