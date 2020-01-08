Wiley's second Stormzy diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 2' drops

After Stormzy replied to Wiley's original diss with 'Disappointed', Wiley is back firing shots at Big Mike once again.

Wiley hasn't wasted any time in sending for Stormzy once again following Big Mike's powerful dub 'Disappointed, which aimed shots at both Wiley and his brother Cadell.

On his new diss 'Eediyat Skengman 2', Wiley references both Stormzy's mum and his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama once more and brings his father into his crosshairs too.

Stormzy all ya fans are bots you are worse than a 🌱 — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 8, 2020

One line which stopped everyone in the tracks was a line referencing Stormzy's mum which heard the East London MC say, "If I see your mum down Croydon market, I'm gonna rip that weave off her head"

Referencing Stormzy's ex Maya Jama, Wiley also spits, "Go beat your jawns on your tour but Michael, Maya's not yours anymore"

It remains to be seen whether Stormzy will respond to Wiley's second dub, but the buzz on social media is certainly fuelling the flames of this lyrical war, so watch this space.

