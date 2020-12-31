Stormzy and Maya Jama 'spotted together' amid reunion rumours

Stormzy and Maya Jama 'spotted together' amid reunion rumours. Picture: Getty

Are Stormzy and Maya Jama getting back together? When did they split and are they dating again?

Stormzy and Maya Jama have sparked dating rumours after reportedly spending time together over Christmas.

The 'Heavy Is The Head' rapper, 27, and the television presenter, 26, dated for four years before breaking up in August 2019, but are thought to have remained friends.

Stormzy and Maya Jama reportedly spent time together over Christmas at Maya's home in London. Picture: Getty

However, according to reports, the pair are on the edge of rekindling their romance, with Stormzy - whose real name is Michael Omari - allegedly spending time at Maya's home in London over Christmas.

A source said, "Stormzy and Maya remained friends after their split and they decided to spend some time together over Christmas.

"They kept it very low key and remained at her place in the capital. Both Stormzy and Maya have made it clear it’s too early to start talking about romance."

“This is very much friendship but their mates think something could happen between them in the future. They made a lovely couple and given everything that’s happened this year, it seems they could grow closer again.”

Maya Jama and ex-boyfriend Stormzy are thought have spent time together over Christmas. Picture: Instagram/@mayajama

Both Stormzy and Maya are yet to comment on the reports. Back in September, Maya compared dating a celebrity to signing "an invisible contract" during a Q&A with American singer Madison Beer.

"I feel that going out with an artist, you kind of sign an invisible contract where it’s like, 'This is this, it’s everybody’s business'", she said.

Earlier this year, Stormzy denied cheating on Maya amid ongoing rumours surrounding their shock split, but admitted that he did slip up.

Stormzy and Maya Jama broke up in August 2019 after four years of dating. Picture: Getty

"It was very inconsiderate. It didn't need for it to be cheating for it to be a disrespect. But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn't cheat on my ex," the rapper told Hot 97.

He later told Charlamagne That God that he would marry Jama given the chance. "I would love for that to happen, but I don’t know…I would love to be the man who she…I would love to do all the things that make it work. I want to marry her, I want to have her children. All of that."

"I love her more than anything, I’ve never loved anyone how I love her."