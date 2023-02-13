What was the setlist for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show?

13 February 2023, 10:57

Rihanna managed to squeeze in 12 songs to her performance, and here's the mega mix of hits!

Rihanna had the most iconic Super Bowl halftime show, and took to the stage performing hits like 'Diamonds' and 'Work'.

On top of this, she announced her second pregnancy with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, after welcoming her first child in May last year.

Fans went crazy at the setlist of hits Riri performed, and here's all of them in order.

Rihanna announces second pregnancy at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna went all out in her performance.
Rihanna went all out in her performance. Picture: Getty Images

The singer opened the show with her anthem 'B*tch Better have My Money'.

She then performed 'Where Have You Been' and 'Only Girl (In The World)' and shut it don in style in a red suit contrasted against backing dancers dressed in white.

Perhaps the most iconic moment was a dance breakdown to her 2009 hit 'Rude Boy', which then went straight into 'Work'.

Rihanna makes epic comeback performance at Super Bowl halftime show

Dancers dressed in white surrounded her during her comeback show.
Dancers dressed in white surrounded her during her comeback show. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna closed the show in a dazzling way to 'Diamonds' as she ascended into the sky as she sung the beloved song.

Here's the full setlist for Rihanna's performance:

  1. "B--- Better Have My Money"
  2. "Where Have You Been?"
  3. "Only Girl in the World"
  4. "We Found Love"
  5. "Rude Boy"
  6. "Work"
  7. "Wild Thoughts"
  8. "Pour It Up"
  9. "All of the Lights"
  10. "Run This Town"
  11. "Umbrella"
  12. "Diamonds"

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: All the best memes and reactions

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: All the best memes and reactions

Rihanna announces second pregnancy at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna announces second pregnancy at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna makes epic comeback performance at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna makes epic comeback performance at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: Setlist, Merch, Date, Rumours & More

More News

BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List

BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List

BRIT Awards 2023: Stormzy wows with performance of 'Hide and Seek'

BRIT Awards 2023: Stormzy wows with performance of 'Hide and Seek'

2023 BRIT Awards: Aitch Wins Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

2023 BRIT Awards: Aitch Wins Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake

Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

Kylie Jenner