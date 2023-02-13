What was the setlist for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna managed to squeeze in 12 songs to her performance, and here's the mega mix of hits!

Rihanna had the most iconic Super Bowl halftime show, and took to the stage performing hits like 'Diamonds' and 'Work'.

On top of this, she announced her second pregnancy with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, after welcoming her first child in May last year.

Fans went crazy at the setlist of hits Riri performed, and here's all of them in order.

Rihanna announces second pregnancy at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna went all out in her performance. Picture: Getty Images

The singer opened the show with her anthem 'B*tch Better have My Money'.

She then performed 'Where Have You Been' and 'Only Girl (In The World)' and shut it don in style in a red suit contrasted against backing dancers dressed in white.

Perhaps the most iconic moment was a dance breakdown to her 2009 hit 'Rude Boy', which then went straight into 'Work'.

Rihanna makes epic comeback performance at Super Bowl halftime show

Dancers dressed in white surrounded her during her comeback show. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna closed the show in a dazzling way to 'Diamonds' as she ascended into the sky as she sung the beloved song.

Here's the full setlist for Rihanna's performance: