Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: All the best memes and reactions

13 February 2023, 14:16

Rihanna brought the house down during her performance at the Super Bowl, and here's all the best reactions.

Rihanna gave her first solo performance in over half a decade at none other than the Super Bowl half time show.

The singer took to the stage to sing a medley of her greatest hits, including 'Umbrella' and 'Work'.

Fans of course went wild for RiRi's comeback, and here are the best reactions and memes from the show.

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

She even floated during the 13-minute set.
Riri wowed fans during the set. . Picture: Getty Images

  1. The iconic dab of powder from Miss Fenty herself.

  2. The dancers dressed in all white had us giggling.

  3. Of course THAT pregnancy announcement...

  4. ASAP Rocky filming RiRi's performance had us in tears.

  5. There was no new music announcement in sight...

  6. Cardi B and Offset rushing to make Rihanna's performance is everything.

  7. This is all of us today following the performance.

