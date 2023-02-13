Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: All the best memes and reactions
13 February 2023, 14:16
Rihanna brought the house down during her performance at the Super Bowl, and here's all the best reactions.
Rihanna gave her first solo performance in over half a decade at none other than the Super Bowl half time show.
The singer took to the stage to sing a medley of her greatest hits, including 'Umbrella' and 'Work'.
Fans of course went wild for RiRi's comeback, and here are the best reactions and memes from the show.
-
The iconic dab of powder from Miss Fenty herself.
There is nothing more Rihanna than Rihanna reapplying Fenty powder in the middle of her Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/t1DUIl5wkr— Alex Goldschmidt (parody) (@alexandergold) February 13, 2023
-
The dancers dressed in all white had us giggling.
My white blood cells when I wake up with a sore throat pic.twitter.com/Tkn1ryQ1xZ— stephanie♥️ 33 (@swiftiestyless) February 13, 2023
-
Of course THAT pregnancy announcement...
RIHANNA’S PREGNANT AGAIN??? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/l8PoO8ufbg— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) February 13, 2023
-
ASAP Rocky filming RiRi's performance had us in tears.
-
There was no new music announcement in sight...
rihanna using the super bowl to announce her pregnancy instead of new music pic.twitter.com/mrEE3U6PfB— 𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 (@aramnotagoat) February 13, 2023
-
Cardi B and Offset rushing to make Rihanna's performance is everything.
Cardi B & Offset rushing into the stadium to watch Rihanna’s halftime performance at the #SuperBowl 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F5RpI6E5Ho— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) February 13, 2023
-
This is all of us today following the performance.
me now that rihanna performed— out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS