Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: All the best memes and reactions

Rihanna brought the house down during her performance at the Super Bowl, and here's all the best reactions.

Rihanna gave her first solo performance in over half a decade at none other than the Super Bowl half time show.

The singer took to the stage to sing a medley of her greatest hits, including 'Umbrella' and 'Work'.

Fans of course went wild for RiRi's comeback, and here are the best reactions and memes from the show.

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy