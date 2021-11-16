Rihanna trolled at nightclub with hilarious sign about new album

Fans are making it clear to the R&B singer that we want the album and we want it now!

Rihanna's fans are fed up of waiting for #R9 to drop, and rightfully so.

Earlier this week, Rihanna was seen enjoying herself in at a nightclub when fans shocked her by posting a large moving banner appeared that read, "DROP THE ALBUM RIHANNA."

Celebrating her brother Rorrey's birthday in Dallas, the Love On The Brain singer is seen looking shocked and responded by taking out her phone and recording the moving banner.

They had a sign saying "Drop the album Rihanna" at the club and Rihanna just filmed it 😭😭

Via Instagram/chelley_bee. pic.twitter.com/2JG759cDri — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) November 15, 2021

Fans haven't pressure Rihanna for an album update in a while especially considering how busy she's been of recent with her business adventures. During the release of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 back in September, Rihanna gave an update on her forthcoming album saying:

"You're not going to expect what you hear. Put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I'm really experimenting, and music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want."

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video. Picture: Getty

Here's all we know about the album so far...

In March 2021, Rihanna confirmed that the release of a hotly-anticipated new song will be coming "soon". The singer jumped in the comment section of an Instagram post celebrating her musical achievements over the years, responding to a fan asking about new music.

In July 2021, Rihanna was spotted filming what was reportedly a music video in New York City, with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky also seen on set.

During a promotional interview for Fenty Skin, Rihanna revealed that fans can expect her new album "sooner than [they] think".

She said, "It’s probably going to be sooner than fans think but I’m just going to leave that alone because I’ve got enough stress and questions like, “R9, where’s the album?” They don’t leave me alone. I haven’t neglected them, I still got you. Music is still my baby."

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky seen filming a music video in New York City (July 2021). Picture: Getty

In September 2021, at the launch of her third Savage X Fenty fashion show, Rihanna confirmed that her new music is going sound "completely different" to her previous work.

"You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear," she told AP.

"I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play, I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s gonna be completely different."

