Rihanna admits she wants 'three or four children', with or without a partner

31 March 2020, 11:22

Rihanna has revealed plans to have 'three or four' children within the next decade.
Rihanna has revealed plans to have 'three or four' children within the next decade. Picture: Getty

The Bajan songstress spoke with British Vogue about her desire to become a mother within the next decade.

Rihanna has opened up about her desire to have "three or four" children within the next decade.

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Speaking with British Vogue for her May 2020 cover interview, the 32-year-old Bajan singer - who recently split with boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel - admitted that motherhood is definitely on the cards for her.

"Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient," she jokingly exclaimed, "I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em." Rihanna added that she would be open to raising her children on her own if she hadn't found 'The One'.

"Hell, yeah," she said of the prospect. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives.

"But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

The 'Work' chart-topper made history by becoming the first person to ever grace the cover of British Vogue wearing a durag, as seen in her epic shoot captured by esteemed photographer Steven Klein.

Elsewhere during the interview, Rihanna spoke about her hotly-anticipated ninth studio album - affectionally dubbed 'R9' by her loyal fans, The Navy.

"I can’t say when I’m going to drop," she said, "But I am very aggressively working on music," adding that she doesn't want her album "to feel like themes."

"There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out."

Rumours of the new album being reggae-inspired have swirled over the past year, and RiRi apparel to confirm suspicions. "That is happening,” she said, "I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rihanna News!

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna and PartyNextDoor link up for his new song 'Believe It'.

Rihanna finally returns with new music as she features on PartyNextDoor collaboration
Rihanna and Drake flirt on Instagram and fans react with Twitter memes

Rihanna and Drake fans react to their 'flirty exchange' with hilarious Twitter memes
Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna on Instagram
Ammika Harris shared the love for Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Rihanna on her latest lingerie pic.

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris admires his ex Rihanna's racy lingerie photo

Chris Brown

Chris Brown claimed that "he's still in love" and fans are convinced he's talking about Rihanna.

Chris Brown sparks Rihanna romance rumours after claiming he's "still in love"

Chris Brown

More News

Kobe Bryant mural painted over with coronavirus message

Kobe & Gianna Bryant mural painted over with "disrespectful" coronavirus artwork
Wendy Williams receives backlash after claiming coronavirus is delaying her breast surgery

Wendy Williams slammed after complaining coronavirus has delayed her cosmetic surgery
Drake shares photos of son Adonis for the first time ever

Drake shares first ever pictures of son Adonis in heartfelt Instagram post

Drake

Offset has responded to allegations that he is "cheating on Cardi B"

Offset responds to Cardi B cheating rumours after fan posts video of rapper "hiding his phone"

Cardi B

Bugzy Malone "lucky to be alive" after bike crash

Bugzy Malone "lucky to be alive" as he reveals crash injuries from hospital bed