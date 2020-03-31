Rihanna admits she wants 'three or four children', with or without a partner

Rihanna has revealed plans to have 'three or four' children within the next decade. Picture: Getty

The Bajan songstress spoke with British Vogue about her desire to become a mother within the next decade.

Rihanna has opened up about her desire to have "three or four" children within the next decade.

Speaking with British Vogue for her May 2020 cover interview, the 32-year-old Bajan singer - who recently split with boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel - admitted that motherhood is definitely on the cards for her.

"Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient," she jokingly exclaimed, "I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em." Rihanna added that she would be open to raising her children on her own if she hadn't found 'The One'.

"Hell, yeah," she said of the prospect. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives.

"But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

The 'Work' chart-topper made history by becoming the first person to ever grace the cover of British Vogue wearing a durag, as seen in her epic shoot captured by esteemed photographer Steven Klein.

Elsewhere during the interview, Rihanna spoke about her hotly-anticipated ninth studio album - affectionally dubbed 'R9' by her loyal fans, The Navy.

"I can’t say when I’m going to drop," she said, "But I am very aggressively working on music," adding that she doesn't want her album "to feel like themes."

"There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out."

Rumours of the new album being reggae-inspired have swirled over the past year, and RiRi apparel to confirm suspicions. "That is happening,” she said, "I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want."